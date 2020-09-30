what happened to Xena, the warrior princess?

Who hasn’t heard of Xena, the warrior princess? Cult icon of the 90s, the character played by Lucy Lawless remained in the minds of his fans, marking an entire generation. Not long ago, Lucy Lawless said she wanted to play Xena for one more time, and in the meantime, she took part in several projects.

The actress born in 1968, immediately after the six seasons of Xena (aired until 2001), he starred in several films. One of the first roles was a small extra part in the film Spider-Man directed by Sam Raimi in 2002, and in horror Boogeyman – The black man of 2005, always in a minor role. Far more important is his part in Adam Shankman’s film with Adam Sandler as the protagonist Enchanted Tales in 2008, where the actress plays one of the protagonists, Aspen.

If the actress hasn’t had many roles in film, her career in television is definitely different. After Xena, Lawless starred in the TV series Tarzan of 2003 and Battlestar Galactica in 2005, in which she plays the role of D’Anna Biers. A short time later is his part of Lucrezia, among the protagonists of Spartacus, appearing in three seasons, Blood and Sand, The gods of the arena (series prequel) e Revenge. In addition, he also participated in the series Parks and Recreation come series regular.

After playing Isabelle Hartley in the Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., also his roles among the most recent protagonists arrive: in Ash vs the Evil Dead plays Ruby Knowby between 2015 and 2018, while in My Life is Murder the actress is the absolute protagonist, Alexa Crowe. The series is currently unreleased in Italy.

Very relevant for Lawless the career as a dubbing actress: she gave the voice to Wonder Woman in Justice League: The New Frontier and in Star Wars Resistance voiced the queen of Aeos in 2020. His latest project sees her among the voices of the Universal movie about the Minions: that Minions 2 – How Gru Becomes Terrible that has been shown for some time with a trailer, and which is out in 2021.

A curiosity in conclusion: as we have long since discovered with pleasure, Lawless speaks very well in Italian, having seen her chatting in Italian on her Twitter account.

Did you know the new designs of Lucy Lawless? Would you like to see her again as Xena? Let us know in the comments space!