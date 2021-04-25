The online store is closed preparing reservations for today at 2:00 p.m.

Apple has closed the online store in preparation for the opening of reservations for the new AirTags, as well as the iPhone 12 and 12 mini in purple, which will begin at 2:00 p.m. (Peninsular Spanish time). As we have seen on multiple occasions, the closure of the store allows Apple to update all the available products and, in addition, to perform some maintenance task.

We will be back soon

Apple is warming up for reservations this afternoon when we can get hold of the new company tracking labels, as well as with the new spring color of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini. Remember that both products will arrive on April 30.

We do not know the amount of stock that Apple has to meet the initial demand, but given the interest that AirTags have generated since we heard about them more than a year ago, it is a good idea that we are punctual with today’s reservation. A reservation that we can make both from Apple.com and from the Apple Store app on our iPhone or iPad.

By the way, there is a limit of 16 AirTags per Apple ID. Important to keep in mind before buying more than 4 packages of 4 today at 2pm. pic.twitter.com/vJe27XZxzu – David Bernal Raspall (@ david_br8) April 23, 2021

While it is true that the expectation of the AirTag was already high, it is also true that the iPhones in a new color were an absolute surprise during the presentation on Tuesday. There had been no leak about it, but interest in this new finish seems to be high. Whatever our choice, in just over five hours we can get hold of our new devices.