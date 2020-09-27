what happened to the star of The Mentalist?

Simon Baker, even before the famous television series The Mentalist created by Bruno Heller, was already an established film and serial actress taking part in some important projects. Let’s see, however, what happened to it now.

Impossible not to think about Simon Baker when it comes to The Mentalist, after all, his portrayal of Patrick Jane earned him some Golden Globes, Emmy Award and Screen Actors Guild nominations.

In fact, Baker’s career began long before 2008, the year in which The Mentalist began airing. It all began with the television series Home and Away aired from 1993 to 1994. Since that time the actor has had important TV and film extras.

We certainly remember him in the series Heartbreak High and in The Guardian in the role of Nicholas Fallin, but also in films Involuntary witness at David Hogan, Judas Kiss at Sebastian Gutierrez, Riding with the devil by Ang Lee, Sunset Strip by Adam Collis, Red planet at Antony Hoffman, The Ring 2 di Hideo Nakata, The land of the living dead by George A. Romero, The devil wears Prada at David Frankel, The Lodger – The boarder di David Ondaatje, Women in Trouble at Sebastian Gutierrez, The Killer Inside Me by Michael Winterbottom e Marriage proof by Dan Mazer.

After the end of The Mentalist, in 2015, Simon Baker was the director and star of the film Breath of 2017 and we could see him act in movies Here and now by Fabien Constant (2018) e High Ground by Stephen Johnson (2020) on which he also served as an executive producer. Thanks to Breath, Baker was awarded the AACTA Award 2018 for Best Supporting Actor.

To conclude we leave you to the commentary on the season finale of The Mentalist by Bruno Heller and Robin Tunney. Finally, here are the secrets and the success story of The Mentalist.