What happened to the children of Karla Luna

But not before true to his style, he didn't care what the doctors told him why you had the strength to go out to the sea for the last time something that I will never forget, that visit to Holbox, shining at night in the sea like the stars in the sky, you celebrated my sister Stephany's birthday you celebrated my sister Victoria's birthday you celebrated my birthday you celebrated my sister's birthday Sara we celebrated your birthday it is clear to me that my mother did wait for death on my feet and you fought until Last sigh like a warrior, without a hint of fear by planting you like any other adversity in the past, that is worthy of admiration for anyone, those guts that many people lack. Personally before thinking only of death caused me chills but to see your way of facing it and to realize that after death there is eternal life and the reunion with you mother I hope to fulfill my purpose on this earth soon. In the meantime I will be your reflection I will carry your essence and your legacy with me to instruct my sisters, family and close friends, with the love and happiness that always characterized you. Every morning one day plus one day less we have to live every moment as if it were the last one because we do not know if we will survive and in this world we all have a loved one that we love idolize that we have as a shield so when they finish reading this they go hug him and kiss him, take every moment every second because life is a parody full of irony for something the funeral homes are open 24 hours a day. "Do not die who goes away only dies who forgets" Soon I will accompany you in the meantime I will fulfill the mission I have here, I love you mother, see you later. Thank you very much for so much love for my mother for her words of encouragement and to accompany me in my pain I send you a big hug God bless you all Remember my Mother as the chingona woman who was why like them few in the world and I thank you God for sharing me with one of his most beautiful angels in life will now take care of us from heaven. Rest in peace Mother. #seyousoon

A shared publication of Ruben Luna (@ rubenluna19) on 16 Oct, 2017 at 2:46 PDT