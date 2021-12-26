What Does TB Mean:

TB is an abbreviation for tuberculosis, a potentially deadly lung infection. TB can be spread through coughing, sneezing, or contact with respiratory secretions from an infected person.If caught early, itt is curable with antibioticy, but treatment can be lengthy and difficult.

Symptoms of Tb:

The most common symptoms of TB are a persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and weight loss. Other symptoms may include fever, night sweats, and swollen lymph nodes. If the infection spreads to the brain or spinal cord, it can cause neurological problems.

Risk factors for Tb:

People who are at risk for TB include those who have been in close contact with someone who has TB, those who have HIV/AIDS, and those who come from a country where TB is common.

TB testing:

Although a TB skin test can show whether a person has been exposed to the bacteria that causes TB, it cannot diagnose active disease. If you have been around someone with TB in the past few weeks, however, you should have a doctor evaluate your risk of becoming sick and take a skin test if appropriate. In addition, anyone who has been recently exposed to an infectious case of TB should be tested for signs of infection.

This group includes healthcare workers and household members unless they have had two negative tests for TB at least four weeks apart. Treatment can prevent them from developing active disease after being exposed to the bacteria.

TB antibiotic:

If you have been exposed to someone with TB or if you are at increased risk of contracting the disease, your doctor will prescribe antibiotics to prevent the infection from developing. The course of antibiotics is usually six months long, but may last longer for people with weakened immune systems (such as those infected with HIV/AIDS).

How does TB kill you:

TB can kill you if it is not treated early with antibiotics. The infection can spread to other parts of the body, such as the brain or spinal cord, and cause serious health problems. TB is also a leading cause of death among people with HIV/AIDS.

Prevention of Tb:

The best way to prevent TB is to get vaccinated against the disease. A vaccine called Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) is given to children in some countries and may offer some protection against TB. In addition, people who are at risk for TB should take precautions to avoid exposure to the bacteria, such as washing their hands frequently and avoiding close contact with someone who has TB. Treatment with antibiotics can prevent you from developing active TB after being exposed to the bacteria.

The best way to treat tb:

TB is treated with a long course of multiple antibiotics. If it is caught in its earliest stages, TB can be cured and cured without leaving scars on your lungs. Treatment will also greatly reduce your risk of spreading TB to others. It may take up to six months for your symptoms to go away and for you to stop spreading the infection to others, but treatment should not be stopped prematurely because it can lead to drug resistance and relapse of your disease.

The best way prevent tuberculosis (TB) is by getting vaccinated or taking medication that prevents infection when you are around someone who has TB. That person is called a latent TB infection. Treatment with Isoniazid, Rifampin, Pyrazinamide, and Ethambutol for two months to people who have been recently exposed to an infectious case of tuberculosis can prevent them from developing active disease. The length of treatment is usually six months long, but may last longer for people with weakened immune systems (such as those infected with HIV/AIDS).

If you are at risk for TB or have been around someone with the disease, it is important to see your doctor so you can be evaluated and started on antibiotics if necessary.