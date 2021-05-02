Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Season 2 Release Date & everything you want to know

So yes, ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’ on Netflix, starring the well-known comedian-actor Jamie Foxx. People are super excited for her this season.

This season released on the 14th of April, 2021, which had a lot of expectations from the public and from the critics as well. But sadly the ratings are 18% from rotten tomatoes and also 4.1 IMDb ratings, So this series has missed its mark on the television.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Season 2 Release Date

Here the story is about a middle-aged father who is absolutely clueless, and a daughter who is a volatile teenager, having a great family business.

Also boys who are teenagers and also they are thrown as in a mix, and this show Dad Stop Embarrassing Me shows the funniest side when it comes to the role of father-daughter, they are too good together.

Also, it is followed by the Dixon Family’s eccentricities, where they re focusing on dad who is Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), who is ahead of a company that is slowly dying, and the company is based on cosmetic things which were owned by his mother and his daughter Sasha.

She is a typical teenage girl who recently lost his mother and recently she is adjusting her life in Atlanta with his dad and his cringe prone and also a lot of embarrassment as the title of the series is named.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Plot

Even though the ratings are absolutely low, also Jamie Foxx’s name is attached to this series and of course, not a single doubt that this hasn’t crossed out the million of followers especially in the US, the show is ranked in the 1st position on the top 10 list of television over Netflix.

No official news has been out that went the series is going to launch, as of right now it is final and confirmed that this series will have a second season with 8 episodes and probably.

It will be released at the end of this year because now fans cannot wait for the release of the second season as they are waiting so long for this to release.

And if you have not watched the first season, you can go to your Netflix and binge-watch this series if you want with your friends and family members because as of right now we don’t have anything else to do.

Also, stay connected to this website for more news and the latest updates.