What Does Sped Mean:

Sped is an acronym for “special education.” It refers to the instruction and services specifically designed for students who have been identified as having a disability. These services can be delivered in various settings, including general education, special education, or home.

Sped services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each student. This might include providing extra support in reading or math, adapting the curriculum, or providing accommodations in the classroom. For example, a student with a visual impairment might have their desk positioned near the front of the room to see better, or a student with autism might have a break room available to have some time away from noise and distractions.

There are three types of special education programs:

* mild disabilities (learning disabilities, ADHD)

* moderate/severe disabilities (autism, cerebral palsy) or

* specific learning disability. The labels for the second and third categories vary by state. Some schools will use “severe” and “profound” rather than “moderate/severe” and “substantial.” Other schools may use the term “developmental delay” instead of “specific learning disability.” And in some states, it is common to call all kids in the second and third categories having a “developmental disability.”

If you suspect your child has a developmental delay or disability, the first step is to talk to your child’s teacher. They can help you determine if your child needs extra help and, if so, what type of services would be best for them. You can also contact your local school district or state Department of Education to learn more about sped services in your area.

