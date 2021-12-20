What Does Omit Mean

forget means leave out or exclude, especially deliberately

So the example below should include are omitted from the list because it is not mentioned in the text.

1. 1,000 new jobs are created every day by companies expanding their business abroad.

2. 800 million people worldwide have no access to a bank account but have access to a mobile phone.

3. 2 billion people worldwide who will become newly connected via mobile broadband in the next five years… etc..etc…

1,800,000,000 (the number of people who will become newly connected via mobile broadband)

is omitted from this list because it is not mentioned in the text. Data still exists and can be seen in the full report.

When connecting to a mobile broadband network, people can omit traditional banking services and access a whole new range of products and services.

This could mean that people no longer need to visit a physical bank branch to conduct their transactions. They would be able to use their phone to do everything from checking their account balance to transferring money between accounts.

This would be particularly beneficial for those living in rural or developing countries, where access to traditional banking services is often limited.

Owing to the ever-growing popularity of mobile broadband, banks would be wise to consider offering apps and mobile websites that cater specifically to this market.

The benefits of mobile broadband are clear, and companies mustn’t omit it from their plans for international expansion.

what does omit mean in medical terms:

omit means:

1) To leave out of consideration or account; to neglect. An omission is leaving something out, especially if it is expected.

2) To fail to do what one should do; to neglect duty. For example, an omission can occur when a doctor fails to visit her patients regularly. An action that does not follow the laws of society is also called an omission.

3) The failure to perform some legal requirement concerning a document being submitted by someone making a statement under oath, which allows the person doing so not to have the responsibility of proving the truth of that statement if it is challenged in court later on because there was no proof of its at that time. It may also be referred to as an affidavit of omission.

4) In pharmacology, a pharmacokinetic interaction in which one drug inhibits the metabolism of another drug, causing the first drug to accumulate and increase the serum concentration of the second drug.

5) To leave something out of a set or collection. For example, some cards can be omitted from a deck of playing cards.

what does omit mean in german:

omit: übersehen, außer Acht lassen. z.B. eine Pflichtvergessenheit kann vor Gericht als Versäumnis gewertet werden.

So, in sum, omit can have several different meanings, all of which revolve around the idea of leaving something out. Omission can refer to leaving something out of consideration, neglecting to do something required, or simply not including something in a set or collection. Whichever definition one might be using, it is always important to be aware of what is being omitted.

what does omit mean in a screenplay:

Omit can mean to leave something out, or it can be used as a noun. When used as the noun, it means either leaving something out of a set/collection or failure to perform some legal requirement with a document submitted by someone making a statement under oath (i.e., Affidavit of Omission).

The second definition mainly applies in screenplays when referencing an omission clause in contracts with actors, producers, etc. This allows the filmmaker not to have responsibility for proving the truth of that statement if it is challenged in court; there was no proof of its at that time, but this might be difficult later on, so filmmakers ask them to sign an affidavit of commission which they will use when needed. They are asking the other party to sign a waiver that they will not hold the filmmaker liable for anything that may happen due to omitting information from the contract.