What Does NBD Mean:

NBD is a term used in online chat rooms and text messaging. It stands for “no big deal.” When someone uses the phrase “NBD,” they indicate that whatever happened is not a significant concern.

The phrase can be used to downplay any situation, whether negative or positive. For example, you might reply with NBD if someone tells you they got a new job. This would mean that you’re happy for them but don’t see their new career as a big deal. Alternatively, if someone tells you they got into a car accident, you might reply with nbd to show that you don’t think the accident was a big deal.

The phrase can also be used sarcastically to poke fun at someone too uptight or make a big deal out of something that doesn’t warrant it. If your friend gets their feelings hurt after you tease them, you could say NBD and indicate that the joke was not a big deal. You could also tell your boss that she needs to chill out when she yells at you for coming into work late by saying NBD.

What does NBD mean in business:

no big deal. Everyone is fantastic with no big deal. It’s not a big deal to me, but if you think it is, then that’s your problem, not mine. Will you nbd?

Style of dress:

sweatshirt and jeans. Not trying hard, just dressing comfortably. Most often, abreast lived in urban settings where creativity was prized, and showing up at work or school wearing athletic clothes would be seen as silly and overly casual (i don’t know about today).

Not an affectation or trend; the opposite of preppy; nbd is what people who didn’t want to stand out wore before abreast became popular–in addition to mall culture, there were hipsters back then too, though they all dressed the same way.

And is short for “no big deal,” just like no problem is fast for no problem at all. They both act as shorthands for something that would otherwise take up more time.

NBD is an acronym for “no big deal.” The abbreviation saves time by speaking fewer syllables than the phrase it replaces, just like LOL or BRB. NBD may imply indifference but does not necessarily indicate hostility.

[1]The term originated in black American vocabulary during the 1950s and 1960s,

[2] before entering widespread usage over the Internet in the 1990s.

[3] Its meaning has varied over time and remains ambiguous.

[4]It can convey contempt or indifference depending on the tone of voice and context.

It is sometimes used sardonically when a negative outcome is not a matter of concern, as in “Don’t worry, it’s no big deal” or “It’s just a little blood.”

In business settings, the phrase can be used to downplay the significance of an event or situation. For example, if someone asks how a meeting went and the reply is “no big deal,” it may mean that the meeting was not productive or did not result in any significant decisions.

And meaning not being disclosed:

What does NBD mean in skateboarding:

No big deal. Just skating, not trying to impress anyone or show off, just skating for the fun of it. Also can mean that you don’t care if you fall because it’s no big deal. Falls are a part of skateboarding, and everyone knows that. So you might as well not worry about it and enjoy skating.

NBD is an acronym used in skateboarding that stands for “No Big Deal.”

[1] The acronym is commonly used to describe the casual and carefree attitude skaters have towards falling while skating.

[2] Skaters use the term to express that they are not trying to impress anyone or show off and are skating for its fun.