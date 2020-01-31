What does Justin Bieber's new tattoo mean?

Share it:

If there is something that you like best Justin Bieber to get tattoos, we don't know what it is. The Canadian singer revealed in this publication that there are about a thousand hours of work invested in his drawings with ink on the skin. On another occasion he said that only David Beckham could understand his passion for this art because like him, he also has his body full of 'tattoos'. Knowing all this, it shouldn't surprise us that you have chosen to become a new one, right? This time you have chosen one Laurel wreath in the clavicle (that has to hurt), but it's not like the others. This has a special meaning.

Laurel wreaths are closely related to religion. According to an article from the Old Dominion University, this plant is one of the few that appears in the New Testament, so we venture to say that your tattoo is about a way to show your faith. We already know that the Canadian is very believing, and in fact, he has the odd 'tattoo' with this theme. Without going any further, a few months ago the word 'Grace' was tattooed on the eyebrow with reference to divine grace.

The laurel is also associated with success, with people who win and succeed (according to the article we mentioned). It would make a lot of sense that I would have decided to do it knowing this, since remember that you just announced your new album that will go on sale just for Valentine's Day. And it was not exactly a path of roses, but finally he succeeded after a couple of difficult years dealing with depression and his Lyme disease.

Will you have any ink-free corner?