Naruto launches new merchandise with Steve Aoki and Viz Media

Naruto Uzumaki He has a lot of merchandise to his name, but the ninja will never say no to a little more. Over the years, fans have come to collect all sorts of goodies in honor of the hero, and it seems like the franchise isn’t slowing down those sales.

According to the latest announcement from Viz Media, the company has associated with Dim Mak brand from Aoki for a new wave of Naruto clothing.

According to the latest announcement from Viz Media, the company has associated with Dim Mak brand from Aoki for a new wave of Naruto clothing. The two got together last fall in honor of Masashi Kishimoto’s hit anime, and this second wave promises to be just as big as the first.

Photo: Dim Mak x Naruto Collection “Uzumaki and Sasuke”

Photo: Dim Mak x Naruto Collection “Itachi and Gaara”

Steve Aoki talks about anime clothes

“When I was an Asian-American kid growing up in the United States, there weren’t many people who looked like me, I felt different. Finally, music allowed me to find my community and build my tribe,” Aoki said of this new wave. in a recent statement.

“In 1996, I founded Dim Mak Records as a means to nurture this chosen family and to project a message to the world that through determination and endurance, anything can be achieved by any means necessary; this has been the mantra of Dim Mak ever since and a testament to our Will of Fire, “added the DJ.

As you can see above, the Dim Mak x Naruto collaboration is a streetwear lover’s dream. From the Team 7 to Itachi and Gaara, you can find some of your favorite ninjas in these tops.

How much is Naruto’s clothing for Dim Mak?

With the most expensive item worth $ 80 USD, this line is definitely more accessible than other Naruto collections, so you’ll want to get your favorite item before it sells out! We remind you that you can watch the shonen anime on Crunchyroll or read the original manga on Viz Media.

