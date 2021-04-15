Sword and Shield: Combat Styles Expansion Comes to the Pokémon Trading Card Game with New Gameplay Mechanics

After its international launch in some territories, The new expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Sword and Shield: Combat Styles, is now available in Spain. It can be purchased at the usual points of sale.

The Pokémon Company International has made this launch in Spain, with an expansion that not only adds new cards but also incorporates a new game mechanic. This change will completely vary the game strategies proposed so far.

New mechanics introduced with Sword and Shield: Combat Styles

Combat Styles is an expansion inspired by the latest video games in the series on Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Sword, and Pokémon Shield. The new mechanics incorporate a new movement that can knock out an opponent with a single hit, and also others that allow you to attack with stealth when the opponent least expects it.

These styles, called Rough Blow and Fluid Blow, are only available with certain Pokémon, Trainer and Energy cards, which will be available in this new expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

We can acquire Sword and Shield: Combat Styles in several ways: through classic booster packs in the form of envelopes, with the new Elite Trainer Boxes and in special collections. The set incorporates 60 cards and some of the best pieces are Urshifu Hard Strike V, Urshifu Fluid Strike V, Urshifu Hard Strike VMAX, and Urshifu Fluid Strike VMAX.

In addition, the expansion incorporates 12 Pokémon V and 16 Pokémon in its expanded illustration version (full art), 6 Pokémon VMAX, 19 Trainer cards, 6 Expanded illustration Supporter cards and 2 Special Energy cards.