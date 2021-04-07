Shingeki no Kyojin recibe impresionante mural en Monterrey

Shingeki no Kyojin, a manga series created by Hajime Isayama, successfully completed the first part of its season 4 and the animation change received a lot of attention from fans. Now the Mexican artist “Tateria” went viral for immortalizing the characters of the anime in a great mural.

Not for nothing Attack on Titan is considered one of the best japanese series of all time and given its global popularity, his fandom from Mexico stood out with impressive artwork. The mural is a true tribute to Hajime Isayama and The Truth News He shares more details with you below.

Ubicación del mural de Shingeki no Kyojin

If you want to visit the Shingeki no Kyojin mural made in Monterrey, Mexico, you should know that it is located at “Av. Foundry, Sin Nombre de Col 30, San Nicolás de los Garza ”. Here you can appreciate Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and Levi in ​​a big way. However, it is unknown whether the art is temporary or permanent.

“My part of the Shingeki no Kyojin murals” (Photo: Tateria on Facebook)

Colossal Titan (Snap Santoyo), Armored Titan and Eren Titan (Christian HM)

Photos taken directly from Tateria on Facebook.

What will be the end of Attack on Titan?

The last chapter of the series will be released on April 9 and this will end the story of Attack on Titan. Fans can expect the anime to return with part 2 of season 4 in winter 2022 and MAP study will continue to produce the show instead of Wit Studio.

The war between Marley, Jeageristas and Elidanos will start from the Episode 76. All eyes are on Eren’s new behavior along with his brother Zeke’s Euthanasia Plan and early next year the fate of the Survey Corps will be discovered alongside the changing Nine Titans.

Fans can legally watch the anime on the Crunchyroll platform and read the manga on Kodansha Comics. Shingeki no Kyojin says goodbye after 139 episodes and four seasons on the small screen. What do you think of the new mural located in Mexico?

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Facebook and stay informed. Kill ne!