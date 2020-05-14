Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Star Wars: The clone wars Season 8

Overview

After being re-aired with season 7 in early this year, Star Wars is a show that portrays the perfect combination of some marvelous animation with stories that have been winning hearts from over two decades now. with a short return of the show in season 79, it was believed that it will be the finale season. The story too ended with a revenge of the Sith which made it even firmer that it is not returning for sure. But there have been hints by people associated with the series about another season.

Release date

No confirmations have been received by the Production house regarding the eighth season but sources and hints from them in their tweets have given its fans a hope that there is still something to wait for. When its seventh season was announced to be aired after such a long gap, the enthusiasm that the viewers have shown was overwhelming and even that is one of the reasons that sources expect it to come back yet again with some more Zeal and passion. We are expecting for the confirmations after some relief from the current pandemic situation. Any filming, if needs to be done shall begin after betterments in the pandemic.

Cast

With the eighth season nit been announced officially, we are even not yet sure about its cast and crew but there are huge probabilities of same actors being the part if its following season too. With so much love and fan following for season 7, the makers would not want to try anything new at such peak time

So let’s just keep our fingers crossed and tighten our seat belt to be able to witness yet another season of historic animated series Star wars – the clone wars.

Star Wars: The clone wars Season 8 will be the finale season was last modified: by

Share it: