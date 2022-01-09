What Does Bom Boclaat Mean:

The phrase box boclaat is usually used to describe a person who is consistently late for appointments, meetings, or parties. It can be used as an adjective or a verb. For example: “Kim has been boclaating again.” or “We got stuck in traffic on the way to the party, so I ended up being boclaat.”

Box boclaat comes from South Africa, and it’s Afrikaans slang. If you’re not familiar with Afrikaans, it is best known as the language of apartheid. Box means bomb or explosion, and bo(o) means boy. So this word could either mean that someone was bombed (drunk) at an event or that they were very excited about it. The phrase is probably used most commonly to describe always late.

So if you’re ever at a party and see someone walking in with a bomb (beer) in their hand, you now know that they’re probably pretty excited about the event! And if you’re ever running late for an appointment, tell your friend that you’re going to be born boclaat. They’ll understand.

Although bom boclaat is mainly used as a term of endearment, it can also be seen as derogatory depending on the context in which it’s used. For example, if you were to call someone a box boclaat for always being late to everything, then it would not be seen as complementary.

When describing a bom boclaat, it is usually shortened to the acronym ‘boclaat’ or simply ‘Bom.’ Although there are no official spellings for this word, these two seem to be the most popular amongst South Africans. The origin of this word remains unknown, but many people believe it comes from Afrikaans.

Is bomboclaat a racist word:

Some people believe that box boclaat is a racist word because it comes from South Africa and Afrikaans slang. Afrikaans is known as the language of apartheid, a system of racial segregation in South Africa.

