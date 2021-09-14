Better Call Saul Season 4 : The Complete Schedule For Netflix

Better Call Saul, the prequel to the iconic show Breaking Bad has collected a loyal fan following over the years. Deemed by some critics to be superior to its predecessor, the Golden Globe-winning series came back for its 4th season in 2018. It premiered on 6th August 2018 and concluded the season on 8th October 2018 but only on AMC.

If you are among the millions relying on Netflix as your prime entertainment, we understand. Luckily, Better Call Saul is on Netflix as well. Read this Netflix guide to season 4 of the hit show.

Better Call Saul Season 4 Plot

Jimmy’s brother Chuck dies, and you can see Jimmy finally fully transform into Saul Goodman. But, his advent into the criminal underworld puts his relationship with Kim to the test. Chuck’s death also profoundly affects Kim and Howard. Hector has a stroke because of Nacho’s attempt to murder him, and this strains Don Eladio’s drug business and Gus Fring’s coup.

The show’s co-creator Vince Gilligan said that the show “gets darker this season”, while Bob Odenkirk who plays Jimmy noted that the fourth season goes to “another level.”

Better Call Saul Season 4 Cast

A strong cast supports the raved show. While the 4th season lost the talented Michael McKean, the remaining actors hold the show applaudingly well.

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy Mcgill

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin

Michael Mando as Ignacio “Nacho” Varga

Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo “Gus” Fring

The recurring guest actors such as Mark Margolis who plays Hector Salamanca play their roles to perfection.

Better Call Saul Season 4 Reviews and Ratings

Just like the previous three seasons, season 4 of Better Call Saul receives widespread critical acclaim. It has a 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 87/100 on Metacritic. The episodes also had high viewer ratings, with an average audience of 3 million per episode. As for accolades, it has been nominated for 6 Emmy awards for this season alone and has been named one of the top 10 television programs by the American Film Institute.

Better Call Saul will go down in history as one of the best written and produced shows of our generation. It’s in the 4th season and shows no signs of stopping down – in its quality as well as popularity. Get on the bandwagon and binge-watch this brilliant show this weekend.