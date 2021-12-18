What Does Adidas Stand For:

Adidas stands for ‘All Day I Dream About Sports’ – the strapline is set to make a comeback as part of its new positioning.

The brand was born out of founder Adi Dassler’s (hence Adidas) desire to make sports shoes that lasted longer and were more comfortable. It has produced footwear, including the Superstar, Gazelle, and Stan Smith, and clothing such as the iconic three-stripe tracksuit.

The rebrand comes after a period of decline for Adidas in recent years, which saw it lose ground to Nike and Under Armour in the US market. The switch from Reebok also cost it valuable synergies with its sister company, but now that they have been split into two, the focus has returned to Adidas. The Adidas ZX Flux is one of its bestsellers across the globe. While bringing back classic styles such as the Gazelle and Superstar have also helped it regain popularity with consumers looking for retro sneakers.

Adidas has recently announced that current CEO Herbert Hainer will be stepping down in March 2016 after 20 years. He will be succeeded by Kasper Rorsted, chief executive of Danish consumer goods company Henkel AG & Co KGaA, who previously served as head of German luxury carmaker BMW’s operations in Europe.

180LA created the new campaign based on insights that sports are a vital part of youth culture, defining identity and representing an aspirational lifestyle. In the film, young people are seen being creative and expressing themselves through sport, whether playing football on the beach or breakdancing in a park.

The campaign will be rolled out globally from September and include TV, digital, social media, out-of-home, and print advertising. It marks a shift away from Adidas’s previous targeting athletes as its critical consumers.

“We want to inspire and enable people to be the best that they can be,” said Eric Liedtke, global head of marketing at Adidas. “Sport is not about winning or losing; it’s about self-expression and pushing boundaries. That’s what we’re all about.”

“I strongly believe this positioning is relevant to our consumers, reflects where Adidas is today, and will help drive future growth,” he added. “It allows us to leverage what we’ve done so far but also look ahead with a sense of urgency.”

The campaign film will air for the first time during the Clio Award Grand Finale in New York on October 5 and announce Adidas finalist nominations in various categories. The entire Adidas portfolio will be featured, including the PureBOOST X running shoe and UltraBoost Uncaged Parley sneaker.

What does Adidas stand for slang:

There is no definitive answer to this question, as Adidas has different meanings and associations depending on who you ask.

Some people might say that Adidas stands for quality, durability, and comfort in sports footwear :

which is the company’s original founding purpose. Others might say that Adidas represents a lifestyle of sports and athleticism or embodies youthful energy and creativity. As with any slang term, the exact definition of “Adidas” can vary depending on who you talk to. However, the consensus seems to be that Adidas is associated with high-quality sportswear and a positive, active lifestyle.

Adidas shoes:

Adidas Shoes are probably most well known for their three-stripe branding, which has become an iconic symbol in the footwear industry. The company produces a wide range of shoes for men, women, and children across various activities and sports, including running, CrossFit, training, basketball, soccer, and more. Adidas also has celebrity ambassador athletes who promote their products, including Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and James Harden. Some of the brand’s most popular shoes include the UltraBoost, NMD, and AlphaBounce.

Adidas Originals:

Adidas Originals is the company’s heritage line which celebrates its history and roots in sportswear. The collections focus on classic designs and styles which have been updated and remastered for a modern audience. Many pieces are inspired by archive models from the 1970s, 80s, and 90s and are made with high-quality construction materials. The Adidas Originals line is popular with sneakerheads and fashion-conscious consumers alike. Some of the more popular styles include the Tubular, NMD, and Stan Smith.

Adidas Performance:

Adidas Performance is the company’s activewear line designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The collections offer a wide range of running, training, CrossFit, soccer, basketball, and more.

The clothes are designed to provide comfort, support, and performance in any activity or sport. Many of the pieces are also equipped with technologies such as ClimaLite and Techfit to help keep you cool, dry, and comfortable during exercise. Some of the popular shoes include the UltraBoost, Nitrocharge, and Nemeziz.

Adidas Climacool:

Adidas Climacool is a sportswear line that focuses on providing optimum comfort in any climate. The clothes are designed to offer 360-degree cooling by drawing sweat away from your skin and regulating body temperature. Adidas claims that many pieces feature technologies such as ClimaCool and Climachill to keep you cool and dry during exercise. The styles come in neutral colors, mixed, and matched with other items for easy coordination. Many of the clothes also boast reflective detailing, so you’re more visible when exercising outdoors at night. Popular designs include T-shirts, shorts, pants, jackets, and hoodies.