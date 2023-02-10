An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

That doesn't mean the story can't go on, especially if fans all over the world like season 2. It wouldn't be the first time that a series went in a different direction after covering the original story. But first we need to hear it straight from the horse. As expected, Netflix might not say what it will do for a month or two.

An Italian TV show called “An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts” is based on the same-named book by Silvia Zucca. The original title of the show was “Guida Astrological Per Cuori Infranti.” The romantic comedy comedy-drama series was made by Bindu De Stoppani. It’s about a young Libra woman who has trouble finding love.

She wants to change her living so much that, after making friends with such a charming astrologer named Tio, she decides to place Helen’s hope in astrology to find the ideal person for her.

Fans are wondering if there will be a third season of “An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts” because the last episode of the second season left some questions unanswered.

On March 8, 2022, all of the episodes of the second season of the romance were added to Netflix. Since then, fans have been talking about the show coming back for a third season. First of all, we know that end of the second season left a lot of questions unanswered.

So, it’s more likely although somewhat that there will be a third season. But Netflix hasn’t said what will happen to the show yet, and it’s been three months.

The streaming giant was interested in the first two episodes because of how popular they were. We have a lot of hope. But until Netflix makes an official statement about Season 3 of An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts, all we can do is wait and see what happens.

The story is about Alice, who chooses to put her hope in astrology after a bad job and a broken relationship. She does this because she became friends with an astrologer.

Cynical viewers will think Elizabeth is crazy, but those who like different ways to fall in love will find something cute about her. In the show, there are hints that Alice might finally find the love she needs.

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 3 Release Date

When will Season 3 of “An Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts” come out? On March 8, 2022, Season 2 of “An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts” came out on Netflix. There are six 30-37 minute long episodes in the second edition. Here’s what we know about show’s third season.

Netflix hasn’t said anything about what will happen to the show. Since the show is based on a book, it seems like the people who made it knew exactly where they would want to go with it and how much further they wanted to be go.

The moment has 12 episodes, which are split into two seasons. Each episode is about a distinct zodiac sign. Because of this, it looks like Season 2 may be the last season of a romantic comedy.

Seasons 1 and 2 came out less than five months apart. This is likely so because creators had already planned out just how they would tell the world as a whole Alice’s story.

But if the show is picked up again, the crew and cast will probably need to have more time to make a possible third season. So, if the show is revived by the summer of 2022, season 3 of “An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts” might start in the third quarter of 2023.

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 3 Cast

The main characters in the show are Claudia Gusmano (who plays Alice), Michele Rosiello (who plays Davide), Alberto Paradossi (who plays Carlo Baresi), Esther Elisha (who plays Paola Costa), Lorenzo Adorni (who plays Tio), Lucrezia Bertini (who plays Cristina Chioatto), and Emanuela Grimalda (Marlin De Rose). Giancarlo Ratti (Giordano Bodrato), Emily Goss (Cristina Chioatto), Alberto Boubakar Malanchino (Andrea Magni), and Sebastiano di Bella (Sebastiano di Bella) round out the cast (Sergio Russo).

So, if the romantic comedy gets a third round of good reviews, most of them might be shown again. In contrast, hand, if new faces are added, we may meet a lot of new people, depending on how the plot of the show is going.

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 3 Trailer

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 3 Plot

In the season 2 finale, both Alice as well as Davide get great job opportunities. Alice decides to take the job in Rome in the end, after Davide leaves for Hong Kong without talking to her. But in the last scenes of the second session, Davide pays Alice a special birthday visit and tells her how he feels about her. After that, they kiss as well as put on make-up. Cristina and Carlo’s family is growing with the birth of a beautiful baby boy.

Whether or not there will be a third season. We think that Alice and Davide’s relationship will show us something new. How is Alice still s getting split between two men? We need to keep up with Alice’s love triangle and see how her career develops.

When An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 3 comes out, the story will likely have moved on since the last episode. The future of Alice and Davide’s relationship will be revealed.

No one can say that what happened in Rome as well as Hong Kong was the last period they had ups and downs because they had plenty of them before. Still, it seems that Tio is convinced that he needs to do something about his feelings for Andrea. At this point, we don’t know if he will go that way.