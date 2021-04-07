Big game launches in April 2021

The new month has already started and it’s time to update our calendar to find out what are the big game releases of april 2021. Surprisingly, this is a month with a ton of content for all platforms, including major releases and major works.
We wanted to collect all April 2021 game releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC so you know what is to come in the coming days and weeks.
Game releases in April 2021
The game launches in April 2021 are marked, above all, by the arrival of the PS5 exclusive, Returnal, and also the Nintendo Switch exclusive, New Pokémon Snap, along with the presence of such important titles as launch Outriders on Xbox Game Pass. .
These are all the titles that you should not miss in the coming weeks on all platforms.
Game releases in April on PS4 and PS5
- Outriders (PS4 and PS5) – April 1
- Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5) – April 6, released with PS Plus.
- Star Wars Republic Commando – 6 of April
- Final Fantasy XIV Open Beta (PS5) – April 13
- SaGa Frontier Remastered – April 15
- Maskmaker – April 20th
- MLB The Show 21 (PS4 and PS5) – April 20
- Judgment (PS5) – April 23rd
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 – April 23rd
- Returnal (PS5) – April 30th
April game releases on Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One
- Outriders – April 1, released on Xbox Game Pass
- MLB The Show 21 – April 20, released on Xbox Game Pass
- Judgment (Xbox Series X/S) – 23 de Abril
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 – April 23rd
Game releases in April on Nintendo Switch
- Star Wars Republic Commando – 6 of April
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – April 9th
- SaGa Frontier Remastered – April 15
- New Pokémon Snap – April 30th
Game releases in April on PC
- Outriders – April 1st
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – 6 of April
- Before Your Eyes – April 8
- Cozy Grove – April 8
- First Class Trouble – April 8
- Say No! More – April 9th
- Godstrike – April 15
- Rain on Your Parade – April 15
- SaGa Frontier Remastered – April 15
- Emily is Away <3 – April 16th
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 – April 23rd