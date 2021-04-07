Big game launches in April 2021

The new month has already started and it’s time to update our calendar to find out what are the big game releases of april 2021. Surprisingly, this is a month with a ton of content for all platforms, including major releases and major works.

We wanted to collect all April 2021 game releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC so you know what is to come in the coming days and weeks.

Game releases in April 2021

The game launches in April 2021 are marked, above all, by the arrival of the PS5 exclusive, Returnal, and also the Nintendo Switch exclusive, New Pokémon Snap, along with the presence of such important titles as launch Outriders on Xbox Game Pass. .

These are all the titles that you should not miss in the coming weeks on all platforms.

Game releases in April on PS4 and PS5

Outriders (PS4 and PS5) – April 1

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5) – April 6, released with PS Plus.

Star Wars Republic Commando – 6 of April

Final Fantasy XIV Open Beta (PS5) – April 13

SaGa Frontier Remastered – April 15

Maskmaker – April 20th

MLB The Show 21 (PS4 and PS5) – April 20

Judgment (PS5) – April 23rd

Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 – April 23rd

Returnal (PS5) – April 30th

April game releases on Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One

Outriders – April 1, released on Xbox Game Pass

MLB The Show 21 – April 20, released on Xbox Game Pass

Judgment (Xbox Series X/S) – 23 de Abril

Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 – April 23rd

Game releases in April on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars Republic Commando – 6 of April

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – April 9th

SaGa Frontier Remastered – April 15

New Pokémon Snap – April 30th

Game releases in April on PC