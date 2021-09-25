‘Tall Girl’ on Netflix: Soundtrack and Song Listing

With its smashing soundtrack, Tall Girl is now streaming on Netflix. This story is about a tall girl who believes that she will never get the love of her life as per her height is too tall, but everything changes when a foreign exchange student comes in her school.

Being the tallest girl in high school, she always felt uncomfortable. Many years of reclining, being made fun of and after not getting attention from anybody, she finally decides to be confident and stand tall after she finds a seemingly perfect Swedish foreign exchange student.

Message from Tall girl wants to share that there is a point in our life where we have to struggle to fit in it or accept it as going.

This romcom will resonate with teens who feel different at a time in life when blending in is often the goal. The main attraction in this movie, main actresses Ava Michelle also took part in singing a few songs that are featured.

Viewers’ review

This movie is filled with so many positive messages. It tells you that you should stand up for yourself and how there is nothing wrong with being tall or being short.

Stand tall and be yourself. When you embrace yourself, what others think matters less?

The main character is smart, funny, talented, and overly self-conscious of her height.

She’s spent years trying not to be seen, believing that her size makes friendships difficult and romance impossible. Her parents feel helpless as they try to boost her confidence.

Here are the songs that are featured for with its smashing soundtrack.