What Country Is Coraline On Netflix: Netflix USA

Rating:- 7.5/10 Rating (from IMDb)

The movie will be released by the end of 2010.

Plot:

A young girl is whisked away to a magical world by a kindly older woman who may not be all she seems. “Coraline” is an adventurous comedy intriguingly presented in 3D stop-motion animation, based on Neil Gaiman’s book, Coraline, which has over 2 million copies in print worldwide and is a New York Times bestseller.

In addition, Henry Selick directs from an adapted screenplay by Caroline Thompson, who won the 1999 Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Edward Scissorhands.

Has Disney plus released Coraline?

Disney Plus has released Coraline, but it is only available for Hulu subscribers.

Disney+ will release Coraline on December 19th, 2020.

Where to watch Coraline:

Coraline is currently only available on Hulu.

Is Coraline on amazon prime:

Coraline is not currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.

How much does Coraline cost:

You can watch Coraline via Hulu for $7.99/month, including access to their entire library of content and the ability to use one account across many different devices such as Apple TV, mobile devices, etc. Hulu also offers a free trial which you can check out here: https://www.hulu.com/start#devices.

Is it worth watching Coraline:

Many people consider this animated film one of the best stop-motion films ever made due to its creativity and unique storyline that will keep you entertained from start to finish! You definitely won’t regret checking out this film for your collection!

How long is Coraline:

Coraline is 90 minutes.

How many parts are there in Coraline:

There are currently no known sequels or spin-offs of Coraline. However, it has been revealed that Neil Gaiman may be writing a sequel to the film at some point. There are also rumors of an upcoming Netflix series based on the movie. This information will be updated as more news becomes available on either subject.

How old is too old to watch Coraline:- 8+ years old due to scary imagery and situations. When you first see “Coraline,” I think it looks like something between Nightmare Before Christmas and ParaNorman. It is a visually great film and scary and disturbing at times.