What can BoJack Horseman Fans Expect from Season 6:

BoJack Horseman Season 6 will be returning to Netflix in this year. What can you expect of the animated adult series created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg? Find out right here!

Here is what we know thus far! Bojack Horseman based on the 90’s sitcom “Horsin’ Around.” Furthermore, the addressee received multiple awards and nominations since it premiered back in 2014 on Netflix.

At the moment it is the longest-running animated series and received another nomination as the best animation sitcom. While rumors spread of a cancelation, Netflix announced the return of season six on the 30th October 2019.

Recap of Bojack Horseman Season 5

The fifth season is one of the darkest seasons for the show as Bojack went through tough times. While he tries to become better, life has a strange way of kicking him down.

Throughout the series, you see BoJack’s painkiller addiction. Hollyhock flushes the pills down the toilet, leaving him on a mission to find more. BoJack drives head-on into the traffic, hoping to injure himself for more painkillers.

The addiction leads to him choking Gina nearly to death after blacking out from the medication. Luckily, she does not press charges, and Diane tells him that he is the only one holding himself accountable for his actions.

As the season ends, BoJack books himself into rehab hoping to help his addiction.

So what can BoJack Horseman Fans Expect from Season 6?

We expect to see the series starting with Bojack in rehab. However, many of us would like to see him try to break out. Some fans even speculate Diane will become a casualty during the series.

Therefore, we may even expect to see the significant death of Diane on the show. So what about Todd? We feel he may still dally around as in the previous seasons. Furthermore, we are waiting for him to get his life together and finish his opera rock.

However, Princess Carolyn, we feel we will settle down with her new baby and exciting to see how she adjusts to her new role as mom.

look @ the fyc poster i made not to brag but its pretttty nice right @televisionacad pic.twitter.com/ECG2WbCXu6 — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) August 19, 2019

Will the same voices return for Season 6?

Related to casting information we still have no news of yet. However, we do expect the same cast to return and as follow:

Bojack Voice Will Arnett

Diane Voice Alison Brie

Princess Carolyn Voice Amy Sedaris

Mr. Peanut Butter Voice Paul F. Tompkins

Todd Voice Aaron Paul

Hopefully, Hollyhock played by Aparna Nancherla, and maybe we see the return of Rami Malek played by Flip McVicker.

Furthermore, at the time of publishing, IMDb currently only mentions a couple of voices for season 6.

Where will production take place?

The good news is that Bojack Horseman season 6 productions are nearing its end according to director Amy Winfrey. Furthermore, Will Arnett spoke at the ET Canada but did not reveal much however did confirm that the series release will be in 2019. He stated that “the productions close to done” and that was in May already.

Bojack Horseman Season Six Release Date

We are expecting the 6th season to return in early fall the busiest season as Big Mouth Season 3 and Disenchantment part 2 is also returning.

Seasons four and five released in 2017 and 2018. So fans can look forward to season six on Netflix from September to October.

The question that remains is if there will be a Bojack Horseman season 7? Unfortunately, nothing confirmed yet by Raphael Bob-Waksberg (creator.) So, for now, enjoy the return of season six of BoJack Horseman.