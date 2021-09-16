RE: LEGEND release date

There are a lot of games popping out every month and bringing in much more joy than ever. The RE: LEGEND is finally getting released on August 30. Well, are you looking forward to getting to know more about the game and its features? Let’s find them out.

The gamers need to start the game in the washed ashore in a lonely Vokka Island with no memories. Hence here the players need to start up a new life and find ways to recover all the last memories.

Well, surviving on an island is not that easy. One needs to learn the art of surviving like cultivating the land, befriending the villagers. Now the players can start expanding the village and start raising magical creatures called Magnus on the island.

The game is about venturing around the dangerous island with dangerous creatures. The players need to explore the island with utter braveness and get to know about the lost memories.

The features of the game are very interesting and exciting. Survival can be full of fun and dangers. Magnus raising is an essential aspect of the game. The gamers need to be careful with taming the magical creature that can help with combat, fishing, farming and traveling.

One can dive deep into the clear water and farm happily. The fish cultivating process is quite exciting, and there is a lot of exotic fish underwater. The combat of the game is quite thrilling. The player needs to survive through the dangerous wildlife. The best part is that the payers can choose any weapon to their heart’s content. No weapons have level restrictions.

The island adventure is finally here. The players enjoy the survival on the island and try best to get back all the memories. The game gets released on August 30, and it’s high time to get exciting.