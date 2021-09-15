FIRE FORCE (En’en no Shōbōtai) Season 1 Episode 8 Release date

FIRE FORCE or En’en no Shōbōtai in Hepburn means literally “Blazing Fire fighting Corps”. It is a Japanese shonen manga series written and illustrated by Atsushi kubo.

It is published by Kodansha and has been serialized in the Weekly Shonen Magazine. Since September 23, 2015, with the chapters collected into eighteen tankobon volumes as of August 2019. An anime television series adaptation by David Production premiered on July 5, 2019, on the Super Animeism block.

SET UP:

At an unspecified point in the future, world sea levels have risen and the world is in shambles. The rising sea levels have been carving up continents and causing the disappearance of many countries. Japan is now much smaller with people gathered within the small Tokyo Empire where the Holy Sol Temple and Haijma Industries have developed the Amaterasu, perpetual thermal energy plant. In the year 198 of the Solar Era in Tokyo, special Fire Brigades called the Fire Force fight increasing incidents of spontaneous human combustion, where human beings are turned into living infernos called “Infernals”. While the Infernals are first generation cases of spontaneous human combustion, later generations possess pyrokinesis while retaining human form. The Fire Force was formed by combining people with these powers from the Holy Sol Temple, The Tokyo Armed Forces and the Fire Defence Agency, and is composed of eight independent companies.

PLOT:

Shinra Kusakabe is a third generation pyro kinetic youth who gained the nickname “Devil’s Footprints” for his ability to ignite his feet at will. He joins the Special Fire Force Company 8, which features other flame users who have the task of both works to extinguish any Infernals they encounter and investigate companies 1 through 7. As a faction that is creating Infernals appears, Shinra begins to find out the cause of a mysterious fire that killed his family 12 years ago.

CONCLUSION:

