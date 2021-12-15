What A Day That Will Be Lyrics:

you’re gonna fly, you’re gonna cry, you’re gonna laugh, just like we all do

in your life, through your eyes and how they see the world.

so what a day that will be. when we finally find each other. or maybe we won’t. and it’s beautiful and sad and so completely ordinary and extraordinary at the same time. (this is our lives) this is our lives now; messy, complicated but still full of joy somehow…(this is who we are now) i guess it’s part of growing up: trying to figure out who you are as you grow older (and wiser).

i’m not ready to be grown up (generally i’m late for everything).

so this is me now. making plans, breaking hearts, pushing people away too hard. fighting to fight for myself before anyone else does.. learning how to live alone, love someone else and understand how it changes everything between you two.

nothing you ever learn will be the same as your first time falling in love, falling so fast that you don’t have a choice because that’s what happens when your heart says i know him even though your mind says slow down.

just breathe. let go…and smile through the tears because you’re human and sometimes faith is all we have no matter how lost it gets or how many things knock us down. give thanks for every road that brought you here today. make mistakes again if that’s what it takes.

life is happening, happening now. so love hard while you can.

