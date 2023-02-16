Welcome To Eden Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Netflix has announced that there will be a second game of the Spanish thriller Welcome to Eden. The very first season of the show, which came out in May 2022, kept people on the edge of their seats.

The very first season is nice enough just to watch at once, and the way it ends leaves fans wanting more. But do you plan to keep going with the story? Here’s what you should know about Welcome to Eden’s second season.

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Release Date

We don’t know when Welcome to Eden season 2 will come out, but we think it will be similar to season 1. In May 2022, it was announced that the drama series would have a second season. In August, a cast member named Amaia Aberasturi said that the project had already been shot.

As of Jan 20223, the TV show is likely in the middle of post-production. This means that humans probably won’t have to wait too long for an official release date, but if we had to guess, we’d say that Netflix will follow the same pattern as season 1 as well as release Welcome to Eden season 2 in May 2023.

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Cast

Everyone who made it through the first season of Welcome to Eden alive is likely to be back for the second season. Netflix has also announced that Carlos Torres as well as Nona Sobo will be joining the cast in roles that have not yet been revealed. You can view the full list of possible actors below:

Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa

Tomy Aguilera as Charly

Diego Garisa as Ibón

Berta Castañé as Gabi

Lola Rodríguez as Maika

Guillermo Pfening as Erik

Begoña Vargas as Bel

Sergio Momo as Nico

Irene Dev as Alma

Joan Pedrola as Orson

Carlos Soroa as Eloy

Jonathan ‘Maravilla’ Alonso as Saúl

Dariam Coco as Eva

Amaia Salamanca as Astrid

Belinda as África

Carlos Torres as TBA

Nona Sobo as TBA

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Trailer

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Plot

The first season of Welcome to Eden was all about two questions for the main character, Zoa. First of all, was she ever going to get off the island? And second, would she ever learn what happened to Helen’s sister Gabi?

Zola was on a boat at the end of season 1, and it looked like she was off the island for nice. But if she sees someone on the island who looks like her sister, will she go thru with her plan or turn around? We think it’s the second one.

At the same time, Charly and Zoa, who had made a daring escape, seemed to have made it to the boat without much trouble. But like Zoa, humans think that her plan to leave Eden won’t work out, since no one can leave Eden.

We can also expect to learn what occurred to Africa after she set off an alarm and got stuck in Astrid and Erika’s high-tech room. Ibón will have to deal with the consequences of killing Ulises in self-defense in the season 1 finale, and Ibón will have to confront the aftermath of killing Ulises in self-defense in the season 1 finale.

In the tense period one finale, there were more and more rebels, and Zoa and Charly tried to get off the island while the recruits were coming. Of course, just like Zoa as well as her group, the new teens didn’t know what they were getting into.

Just as Charly got on the boat safely, Zoe was caught by Ulises, who attacked her as punishment for trying to escape. Ulises was about to kill Zoa, but Ibón came to her aid and ultimately killed Ulises in the fight.

He was shaken up by the event, which was totally out of character for him. This raises the issue of how Ulises’ death would then affect Ibón in the upcoming season and how his character is going to be developed.

Africa discovered a secret room in Astrid and Erick’s house that was full of technology. When she pressed a button on one of the panels, she accidentally turned on a satellite that sent a signal into space.

Africa was stuck in the room when the alarms went off and the doors shut. The first season was full of shocking reveals and suspense, and it ended with the biggest surprise of all.

Zoa saw her sister Gabi walking towards the island just as she was about to get on the boat that’d take her to freedom. After seeing her struggle all season to find out what happened to Helen’s sister, it looks like Gabi is now among the new people staying on the island.