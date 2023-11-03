We Never Learn Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The events of We Never Learn Season 2 took place a year ago. Since then, We Never Learn Season 3 has been eagerly anticipated by viewers. The producers spoilt the fans by giving back-to-back two fantastic seasons in a single year. As a result, the show’s fans are eager for additional episodes. Is it possible that they won’t get to see the last season of the anime? Here are the most recent specifics.

There is a Japanese romantic comedy anime called We Never Learn (Bokuben). The story is based on Taishi Tsutsui’s manga of the same name. In fact, by the end of its second season, the anime had well surpassed the storyline of its manga. First seen in public on April 7th, 2019. The second season also premiered that same year, however, it lagged behind by a few months.

We Never Learn Season 3 Renewal Status

Two seasons of the anime series were created as a result of the studios working together, and both were shown in the same year. Due to its popularity, many people were hoping for a third episode. Unfortunately, it was unsuccessful. Fans are becoming restless for more episodes of the anime since the creators haven’t been giving them any information.

The second season continues the tale begun in the manga. Because of this, Season 3 of We Never Learn’s source material has become a major subject of worry. Soon, authorities will reveal the show’s cancellation or renewal.

We Never Learn Season 3 Release Date

After two seasons had been aired in a matter of months, the program was canceled. Fans of We Never Learn are still holding out hope for a third season. Since the anime stopped at the final episode of the final season, there was no final season of the program. The creators are also telling the story at a time when there is far more information than is really available.

Season 3 is now just potential if the makers decide to reintroduce any of the manga chapters that were cut from the first two seasons. The source has not confirmed that there will be a third season of the program. And it’s questionable that the program will be renewed for a third season. Season 3 of We Never Learn Bokuben is expected to air in 2024, if at all.

We Never Learn Story

Nariyuki Yuiga is a senior at Ichinose Academy who has to teach three female geniuses in order to get a college scholarship: While Fumino Furuhashi excels in the arts but struggles in the sciences, Rizu Ogata excels in math but struggles in the humanities, and Uruka Takemoto excels in sports but struggles in the classroom.

The ladies’ increasing affection for Nariyuki complicates their efforts to help him accomplish his academic ambitions. Two additional girls, Mafuyu Kirisu (their teacher) and Asumi Kominami (a rinin who looks like a middle schooler despite being in her twenties), are the primary focus of the tale as it develops.

People who are touching when the first firework explodes at the Ichinose School Festival around the story’s midpoint are said to be destined to become a relationship. When the chapter was initially released, it was unclear who of the females Nariyuki had met. Nariyuki finds love with one of the five females in the story’s five possible endings.

The focused girl is the one Nariyuki met at the fireworks, yet the stories all finish differently. It turns out that Nariyuki’s late father invented the school tradition of the fireworks when he was young, and the last chapter depicts an alternate universe in which all the females, including a number of minor characters, ultimately end up touching Nariyuki during the festival. The ladies have glimpses of other endings, proving that in their new world, all possible outcomes are equally likely.

We Never Learn Cast

Nariyuki Yuiga Voiced by: Ryōta Ōsaka

Voiced by: Ryōta Ōsaka Fumino Furuhashi Voiced by: Haruka Shiraishi

Voiced by: Haruka Shiraishi Rizu Ogata Voiced by: Miyu Tomita

Voiced by: Miyu Tomita Uruka Takemoto Voiced by: Sayumi Suzushiro

Voiced by: Sayumi Suzushiro Mafuyu Kirisu Voiced by: Lynn

Voiced by: Lynn Asumi Kominami Voiced by: Madoka Asahina

We Never Learn Season 3: Is there enough source material?

The manga series, written by Taishi Tsutsui, has a total of 177 chapters collected in 19 volumes. The manga’s nineteenth volume was published on October 2, 2020. However, only the first 69 chapters were adapted by Arvo Animation for the two seasons of the anime series. They only utilized material from the first eight volumes of the manga. That means there is enough material for a third season of We Never Learn to be made. The storyline of the third chapter may be chosen from among more than a hundred chapters.

We Never Learn Season 3: Will it ever happen?

Taishi Tsutsui hinted at the manga’s conclusion in a recent interview. He really appreciated everyone seeing the series finale of the anime. I appreciate all the hard work that went into making this animation. The relationship between the last anime episode and the future of the source material… Not a peep (laughter). I feel that the original narrative is going to continue to be liked. Thanks!”

The above implies that production on Season 3 of We Never Learn has been canceled. The creators of the anime series ended it properly after the second season. So, even if there is enough material to draw on, fans probably won’t see another season of this anime.