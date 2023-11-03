Kakushigoto Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Kakushigoto is an unusual slice-of-life anime that seems to be a lighthearted comedy at first sight but ultimately leaves viewers with mixed emotions as they contemplate the future of the show’s two main characters.

The narrative of Kakushigoto concentrates around Kakushi Goto, a filthy manga artist, and his frantic efforts to conceal his career from his daughter, Hime, so she isn’t exposed to adult material. Koji Kumeta’s manga series, which has been running in Kadokawa’s Monthly Shonen Magazine since 2013, serves as the basis for this anime. It was made into a TV anime by Ajin-do Animation Studio and premiered in Japan in April 2020.

Kakushigoto Season 2

Season 1 finished on a strong note, but it doesn’t imply there can’t be a season 2. In reality, at Kumeta’s request, the anime adapted the last chapter of the manga without skipping any of the preceding chapters. This indicates that there is still a substantial quantity of content suitable for anime adaptation. If you’re as excited as we are for the second season of Kakushigoto, then you’ll want to keep reading to find out what to expect.

Kakushigoto Season 2 Renewal Status

There was a universally positive reaction to the show’s first season. The film’s uplifting message even surpassed the audience’s expectations. The humor and the portrayal of the bond between a father and daughter were particularly well received. Because of this, it was able to get praise and good ratings. It’s also highly rated on MyAnimeList, where it currently sits at #530 with a score of 8.01. It’s understandable that followers would want a continuation.

Its decisive first-season finale, however, might pose problems in the sequel. The manga series has already concluded, thus there will be no further chapters sent to the producing business. The absence of source material can become the cause for the discontinuation of Kakushigoto Season 2. The movie adaptation of anime is scheduled for release this year, and it is possible that it may exclude some chapters. Therefore, despite the overwhelming support for the anime, the likelihood of a second season is low.

Kakushigoto Season 2 Release Date

Fans of Kakushigoto have been wondering how long it would be till the second season airs since the first one ended. The launch of the anime’s second season has just been set for 2023. The specific date of its premiere has not been set, but fans can expect it to appear in the last months of the year.

Worldwide, followers are waiting with bated breath for the second season’s premiere. Fans are certain that the long wait for Season 2 will be worthwhile.

Kakushigoto Story

Kakushi, the protagonist of Kakushigoto, is a manga artist who makes adult comics for a career via his humorous works. Everything was going swimmingly until he had a daughter, Hime Gotou. After she gives birth, he will only care about one thing: making sure his kid never finds out what he does for a living.

He’s been able to keep it a secret from Hime for the last decade, but as she becomes older and more perceptive, he worries that she’ll figure out what her dad does for a living. He feels forced to act because he doesn’t want his daughter to feel embarrassed of him and lose respect for him. He was prepared to take extraordinary measures, such as renovating his office building and relocating his manuscripts, to keep the secret from her.

In front of his daughter, Hime, he always puts on a suit and tie before leaving the home, but as soon as she is out of sight, he changes into more relaxed clothes. Kakushi’s comedic timing improves as the tale progresses because of the increasing difficulty he has in keeping this secret.

Hime, being a daughter, naturally wishes for great things for her father. It is quite a humorous trip seeing a single father go through so much to conceal one dumb secret, which finally is disclosed to his kid. The narrative as a whole is really endearing and moving, and it leaves you feeling much more than you anticipated.

Kakushigoto Cast

Kakushi Gotō Voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya (Japanese); Howard Wang (English)

Voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya (Japanese); Howard Wang (English) Hime Gotō Voiced by: Rie Takahashi (Japanese); Morgan Lauré (English)

Voiced by: Rie Takahashi (Japanese); Morgan Lauré (English) Aogu Shiji Voiced by: Taku Yashiro (Japanese); Cris George (English)

Voiced by: Taku Yashiro (Japanese); Cris George (English) Rasuna Sumita Voiced by: Kiyono Yasuno (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Voiced by: Kiyono Yasuno (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English) Ami Kakei Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Katelyn Barr (English)

Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Katelyn Barr (English) Kakeru Keshi Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Kevin Thelwell (English)

Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Kevin Thelwell (English) Satsuki Tomaruin Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English)

Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English) Nadila Voiced by: Emiri Katō (Japanese); Risa Mei (English)

Voiced by: Emiri Katō (Japanese); Risa Mei (English) Kairi Imashigata Voiced by: Akio Otsuka

Kakushigoto Season 2 Plot

Season 2 of Kakushigoto will follow the mangaka Kakushi Goto and his daughter Hime. Fans were left wondering what would happen next after the first season ended unexpectedly. The second season will hopefully answer all of our lingering questions and tie up all of our remaining plot threads.

The producers have said that the second season would focus on the relationship between Kakushi and his daughter Hime. As their love becomes stronger, fans can look forward to witnessing more touching moments between them.

The prospect of more heartfelt conversations between Kakushi and his daughter is one of the best things about the upcoming second season. Kakushi’s undying love for his daughter and his readiness to sacrifice anything for her safety was on full display in the first season. Their chemistry has been promising, and season two is expected to provide even more cute moments between them.

Kakushigoto Season 2 Trailer

The fans and viewers would be in for a treat if the 12th volume of this manga series was adapted. We don’t know when to anticipate the Season 2 trailer, however, since there has been no official word on whether or not production will continue.

Where to watch Kakushigoto?

Season 1 of ‘Kakushigoto’ may be seen in its entirety on Funimation, with the original Japanese dialogue dubbed in English.