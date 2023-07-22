Hit-Monkey Season 2 Release Date: Is It Going To Happen?

Hit Monkey’s first season premiered on Netflix on November 17, 2021, and the show, created by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, was an immediate hit. Fans of Hit Monkey were left wanting more information when Season 1 ended. Marvel’s Hit Monkey is an original animation series that has captivated viewers with its superbly animated adventures.

The series’ development status was previously revealed, and anticipation among viewers for the adult-targeted animation was high. It’s no surprise that Marvel is always producing new content and surprising viewers with fresh programs. The audience, on the other hand, is crazy about these kinds of animated shows and can’t wait for the production company to bring it back for another season.

Hit-Monkey Season 2

When the first season was confirmed, everyone knew the show was destined for greatness. The series was a huge success thanks to the enthusiastic reception it received from viewers and reviewers alike. Many Marvel fans have been taken aback by Hit Monkey’s success, which has outpaced that of some of Marvel’s own series.

Despite this, fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of the second season. Will there be a second season of Hit Monkey? All the details of Season 2 are presented here. Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about the series.

Hit-Monkey Season 2 Renewal Status

Readers, please read on! Fans of the Hulu original series “Hit-Monkey,” which was developed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon and centered on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, can rest easy: production on a second season has already begun. After premiering in November 2021, the show has been renewed more than a year later. The plot revolves around a snow monkey from Japan who, with the help of the spirit of a dead American assassin, embarks on a mission of vengeance in the seedy underbelly of Tokyo and becomes known as the “killer of killers.”

Hit-Monkey Season 2 Release Date

Hit-Monkey Season 2 has not been given a premiere date as of yet. Our information suggests, however, that production on season two of the show could begin in the late 2020s.

Hit-Monkey Cast and characters



Ally Maki as Haruka, a good honest cop who wants to fight the injustice in Tokyo.

Olivia Munn as Akiko Yokohama, the smart and ambitious niece of Shinji.

Nobi Nakanishi as Ito, Haruka’s partner who has problems, but trusts Hit-Monkey.

Fred Tatasciore as Hit-Monkey, a Japanese macaque.

George Takei as Shinji Yokohama, a kind politician with a lot on his shoulders.

Jason Sudeikis as Bryce Fowle, Hit-Monkey’s mentor dies and comes back to aid him as a ghost.

Hit-Monkey Season 2 Plot

Hit-Monkey and Bryce’s journey from Japan to New York City is the plot of the new season. Hit Monkey’s voice actor is Fred Tatasciore. As for the remainder of the voice cast, Jason Sudeikis is back as the world-weary assassin Bryce, while Olivia Munn as Akiko, the clever and ambitious niece of the upcoming prime minister. Fred Tatasciore, who plays Hit-Monkey, the “killer of killers,” and Ally Maki, who plays Haruka, an honest small-town cop, both return to the series. Hulu has not yet announced Leslie Jones’s role this season.

Hit-Monkey Season 2 Trailer

The next season does not have a trailer at this time. Until then, you can check out the first season’s trailer down below:

Hit-Monkey Season 1 Rating

If you’re wondering about the show’s quality but have never watched it, I can say with confidence that it’s actually rather good. The show has a respectable 8.1/10 rating on IMDb and a 73% rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. For sure, I’ll be watching this series. If you’re on the fence about going, read what others thought about it afterward.

Hit-Monkey Season 1 Review

Hit-Monkey is a hilariously violent and shockingly realistic comedy. The casting decisions were excellent. This is for anyone hoping Marvel will follow in Deadpool’s footsteps. It would be great if the show got a second season, but if this is Marvel Television’s final season, they certainly went out on top.

This is surprisingly a very good show. If you can look past the blood, you’ll see that they’ve done incredible things with a rather small Marvel character. Anyone who enjoys the comedic and action style of Deadpool would likely also love this.

Where to watch Hit-Monkey Season 2?

Hulu premiered Hit-Monkey on November 17, 2021. Hulu is where you can watch the show online. The producers of Hit Monkey have not yet released any information about Season 2. The second season of Hit Monkey, once it has been officially announced, will, nonetheless, be available on the same channel as the first.