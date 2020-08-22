Wasteland 3: The new trailer presents the cooperative mode for two players

Share it:

The time for one of the most anticipated RPGs of the year is coming and next week players will be able to get their hands on Wasteland 3. The developers of inXile have released a new trailer that highlights the game’s cooperative multiplayer.

The new cinematic trailer for Wasteland 3 offers the opportunity to take a first look at the cooperative gameplay for two players showing how the multiplayer mode works without going into details. inXile has, however, provided some information on the co-op already previously revealing that the RPG will support the two-player mode for the entire period of the campaign, without any limitation in terms of narration. Furthermore, the vast imagery of Wasteland 3 will be shared by both players without any kind of mutual bond: this means that one player will be able to engage in battle while the other, on the opposite side of the game world, will be quietly trading in weapons. Progression will happen regardless of whether all players are involved.

The developers then confirmed that they are working on a major update, coming after launch, which will introduce Permadeath. Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that Wasteland 3 will be released on August 28th for PC and Xbox One, included in Game Pass and for PS4.