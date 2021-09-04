Blair Waldorf Will Not Return in Gossip Girl Reboot

Makers of Gossip Girl have decided to make Gossip Girl Reboot. But the question is, In Reboot, the same cast of the Gossip Girl will continue or Newly Cast will introduce?

Before concluding the cast problem, Leighton Meester gives a statement that she will not want to return in the Show because of this and that reason. Leighton Meester is playing Blair Waldorf in Gossip girl and after actress statement, fans having disappointment that they will see Blair in Reboot or Not?

Leighton becomes iconic in her fan base with Gossip Girl and Now she is making such a statement with reason might be hurt the fans. Every audience wants Queen B, Pet Name of he Blair in Gossip Girl Show. The is starting to wear a tiara in the show. On the other side makes statement gives the sign of that Blair’s character will discontinue from Reboot Season. Gossip Girl Reboot makers are giving a statement that face replacement of Blair character is impossible. So, No Leighton Means no Blair in Gossip Girl Reboot. In the end, makers are showing interest to feature in the cameo role of the Blair in Reboot.

Blair and Co-Creator Josh

Recently, Leighton is flying in the TCA Press Tour. At that time actress Leighton said that she will not be featuring in the reprice role of the Blair in Gossip Girl Reboot Show. She is also added that She was not approached to make an appearance with the cameo. In Between 2007 to 2012, She is busy with the CW Show with TV Star Ed Westwick and Blake Lively. And revealed that she is not approaching for the reboot show.

She said that, I was not asked to be on it, so no,” While on the side Josh makes a reply statement about Leighton’s Statement. Josh Schwarts is the co-creator of the show and he is also said that “We reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved. They played those characters for six years and if they felt like they’re good with that, we wanted to respect that. But obviously, it’d be great to see them again.”

So, now it is confirmed that Blair Character is discontinued.