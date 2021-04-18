Evangelion: This Asuka Langley cosplay melts glances on social networks

Yes OK Neon Genesis Evangelion is experiencing something of a resurgence in Japan due to the release of the latest Rebuild of Evangelion movie, 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, western audiences are wondering when they will hear of an official release.

However, that won’t stop cosplayers from trying out some of the most recognizable characters in the world. anime, as EVA-02 pilot Asuka Langley. The creator Hideki Anno endured a particularly difficult time putting together 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, with the final Rebuild movie releasing nearly nine years after its predecessor.

The entire remake series took nearly two decades since it first went into pre-production. Despite not receiving nearly the same level of critical acclaim as its original masterpiece, one area in which it certainly excels is the film’s beautiful visuals. After all, Evangelion continues to inspire crafty cosplayers to pose as his favorite eva rider.

A modern Evangelion cosplay appears

Photo: Purin en Instagram “Asuka Langley”

With that in mind, the Purin cosplayer set out to recreate one of the lesser-known looks of Asuka Langley, not from the original 90s anime or the Rebuild of Evangelion movie saga, but a redesign taken from the Honkai Impact 3rd mobile RPG.

This Evangelion cosplay features Asuka wearing something that looks like a cross between the pilots’ high school uniform and the outfit of a NERV officer; all with the added bonus of Asuka taking matters into her own hands and taking over the Holy Lance of Longinus.

Overall, Purin’s stunning cosplay is quite on point with her signature Asuka ponytail hairstyle, although the model credits UWOWO Cosplay for the highly detailed outfit.

It’s worth saying that Asuka Langley is supposed to be German in the Neon Genesis Evangelion, so Purin being Polish is the closest thing to Germany, unless she’s actually from there.

Asuka in the movie Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0

Asuka takes on a very different role in Anno’s reinvention of Evangelion, even sporting a completely different look from 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance due to the fact that presumably lost his left eye in battle.

Of course that’s just a small part of the somewhat confusing and very different plot of Rebuild of Evangelion compared to the anime, where the characters’ lack of aging is itself a never-ending theme for die-hard Eva fans.

So far, early reviews from Japan are calling the Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time anime film a definite improvement over the third, something that has not gone unnoticed by Japanese viewers who have flocked to theaters in record numbers.

