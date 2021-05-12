Black Summer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything we know so far

So this series is a Canadian television series and it is all about fiction, action and of course lots of drama. The series is based on an American series called Z Nation by Karl Schaefer and Craig Engler.

Black Summer Season 2 Latest Update

The most famous show is created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams and it is produced by Jodi Binstock.

The cinematography is done by Yaron Levy and Spiro Grant and the length of each episode is around 20 to 40 minutes. The series is taken under The Asylum.

Black Summer Season 2 Release Date:

Audiences are so excited about the releases of the second season but unfortunately, the official announcements of releasing the dates have not been announced yet. And the first season was launched on 11th April 2019.

So this upcoming season will have eight episodes in all and it will be releasing on Netflix as the first season was released on Netflix itself. Let’s go and check what are the cast members in this show.

Black Summer Season 2 Cast:

Jaime King as Rose, Justin Chu Cary as Julius James, Christine Lee as Ooh “Sun” Kyungsun, Kelsey Flower as Lance, Sal Velez Jr as William Velez.

Erika Hau as Carmen, Gwynyth Walsh as Barbara Watson, Nyren B Evelyn as Earl, Zoe Marlett as Anna, Tom Carey as Bronk will be there in the second season of the show.

Black Summer Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer has not been launched for the second season but you have not watched the first one yet, here is the trailer on the first one. And go watch the first season because it is so amazing and wonderful.

