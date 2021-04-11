The World Ends with You ‘, coming to PS4, Switch and PC in July

The sequel to this 2007 Nintendo DS cult classic – but with a tremendous dedicated fan base – had already been announced a few months ago, but had no final date or formats yet. Square Enix just announced both: The game will arrive for Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27, and on PC through Epic Games later, but also in summer.

‘NEO: The World Ends with You’ will return players to Shibuya, Tokyo, as the new trailer for the game shows. In it you can see combat in real time and a renovation of space, although as in the original game we can move completely freely through closed environments. The argument returns us to the Reapers, but the protagonist will not be Nuku but Rindo, who intends to return to the world of the living.

The world ends with you in multiple ways

Aesthetically, and despite technical improvements, the game maintains the traits that made the pocket version famous, and remains mechanical like the thought scan. Takeharu Ishimoto’s iconic soundtrack and Tetsuya Nomura’s character design have also been preserved.

Square Enix is ​​determined to bring this RPG back to the present day, lavishly received by critics and gamers of its day, and for that, Apart from this sequel, it has announced an anime series, ‘The World Ends with You: The Animation’. In it, many of the characters from the original game return and it will be released this April in Japan.