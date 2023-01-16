WandaVision Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Marvel’s WandaVision is over, and many people aren’t sure what to say about Disney. Each episode of the show, which starred Elizabeth Olsen or Paul Bettany as the newlyweds Wanda Maximoff as well as Vision, took viewers to a different time period.

In the end, Wanda put Westview, New Jersey, back to where it should have been. But as the credits roll, she’s dressed also as Scarlet Witch and whispering spells. This could have been a sign that there would be a second season of the show.

Wanda Maximoff and Vision have come a long way. They watched a lot of American sitcoms for more than 50 years. Let Agatha Harkness make fun of you. Had twins. brought them up. Fought off a whole army’s worth of trucks. Then Wanda and Vision told reporters goodbye for a third time.

The trip was long, tough, and beautiful in a strange way. But even though everything came to an end in the last episode of WandaVision on Disney+, it’s still not over. Wanda goes to a log cabin and stays there.

Vision gives another Vision his memories, and that Vision immediately runs away. Agatha looks like she will always play the role of a nosy neighbour. Yes, there is a lot to sort out. Here’s all you need to realise what will happen to WandaVision’s most popular superheroes in the future.

WandaVision, the first Disney show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is finally receiving a second season, but not in the way you might expect. The original series had become famous for its references to other classic sitcoms, while its main theme was the darkness that grieving can bring out in people, especially Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen.

WandaVision’s first season ended on a happy note after nine episodes. This marked the beginning of Phase 4 of a MCU or the Scarlet Witch’s continuing storyline, which would eventually lead right into Doctor Strange as in Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision Season 2 Release Date

Even if WandaVision gets approved, the season 2 likely won’t air live for a few years. The forthcoming Marvel Studios schedule on Disney Plus is full of shows. With in Multiverse of Madness, that comes out on May 2, 2022, Doctor Strange is linked to WandaVision. This year alone, we’ve already seen Loki, the Winter Soldier, and the Falcon. Coming soon to theatres are the movies What If…?, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye.

After that comes Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and a Wakanda series that hasn’t been given a name yet. Oh, and the second season of Loki just came out. So, if WandaVision Season two is confirmed, we can expect it to come out in 2023 or 2024.

WandaVision Season 2 Cast

If WandaVision gets a second season, Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the Scarlet Witch and Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, are likely to return. They were joined by Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, or Kat Dennings, who played Agnes/Agatha Harkness, and Randall Park and Kat Dennings, who played scientist Darcy Lewis. At this point, we don’t know who will be back for season two because WandaVision’s reality changes so often.

It’s hard to say because the drama’s series finale seems to have gotten rid of everyone who had a clear connection to Westview, including Wanda’s version of Vision as well as their two kids.

The details would depend on the plots of a new episodes, but meanwhile, below is list of every important character who could come back in a possible second season: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Emma Caulfield, Evan Peters, Ithamar Enriquez, and Victoria Blade.

WandaVision Season 2 Trailer

Because the second season of WandaVision is yet to be confirmed, there is no trailer to go along with it.

WandaVision Season 2 Plot

When Collider questioned if Doctor Strange or the Multiverse of Madness will be the second game of WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen said, “I think the answer is that WandaVision could get a second season.” Even though that isn’t very clear, it seems likely that Wanda will proceed to play a bigger role in the story. Doctor Strange 2’s effects show for sure that her story isn’t over.

The Scarlet Witch had been floating with in air and reading the Darkhold book when humans left her in WandaVision. Then humans heard Billy yell, “Help, help me!” This made her do some pretty crazy things. She went from being a sad wife and mother after losing her ready-made family throughout WandaVision to a complicated villain when she tried to take her own children from herself inside another timeline.

After the Darkhold changed Wanda (or is she now the Scarlet Witch? ), she became a bad person and killed all who stood in her way when she tried to get Billy and Tommy back. This included the Illuminati from Earth-838, who were responsible for Professor X’s horrible death. Even though Wanda sees the error of her ways just at end of the story and destroys the Darkhold, it’s hard to say how far her corruption goes.

But the question of where Vision is still remains unanswered. She’ll also have to deal with Agatha now because she has her possess show. However, we think Wanda’s story will be a lot more interesting than that. You cannot simply give oneself a slap in the face after hunting down teens, destroying whole worlds, and killing Professor X.

Even though it hasn’t been confirmed that she’ll stay in the MCU, it’s clear that Olsen is on the page as us fans. The actress said, “It’s strange that I’m going to expect to come back but no one has told me what I’m doing.”

“In my head, I’m just assuming that they’ll need me again.” I’m not sure in what way, but I hope to be back. I hope there’s something else that’s more fun. In which do we go? We seem to have done a lot with her. The last few years with her have been crazy.”

At the end of WandaVision’s third episode, Wanda gave life to twins Billy and Tommy. This makes people wonder if they might grow up to be the Young Avengers Wiccan as well as Speed from of the comics. When Wanda gives up control of Westview, those who disappear, just like their father.

During a scene after the credits, when Wanda is read The Book of the Damned, she hears someone call out to her. The voices sound so much like that of the her children that it’s scary. Could it be that they’re still in a different world? If that’s true, we’ll probably see them again in a movie or WandaVision Season 2.