Check Out The Latest Video of Jesse & Joy ft. Luis Fonsi #AlertaDeEstreno

The Mexican duo released the video clip of their new song in collaboration with Luis Fonsi, “Tanto”.

Jesse & Joy, who recently performed successfully in Chile, at Movistar Arena, have just released their new single.

But it is not a single, It is a collaboration with Puerto Rican Luis Fonsi.

The song is called ‘Tanto’ and its video clip is now available on YouTube.

‘We wait SO MUCH for this moment and it’s finally here. With all the love for all of you, always giving you the best of us. May this subject shake you as much as we do. Available everywhere, enjoy it “Tanto”. The Mexican duet wrote to announce the premiere through his social networks.

Luis Fonsi, meanwhile, pointed out the following: What happiness is, The moment arrived that is SO MUCH expected. #TANTO is now available with @jesseyjoy. BOTH is like a blast of fresh air pal ‘heart’.

Check out this new Jesse & Joy video clip below!