Check Out The Latest Video of Jesse & Joy ft. Luis Fonsi #AlertaDeEstreno

By
Maria Rivera
-
Jesse y Joy
Jesse y Joy

Check Out The Latest Video of Jesse & Joy ft. Luis Fonsi #AlertaDeEstreno
The Mexican duo released the video clip of their new song in collaboration with Luis Fonsi, “Tanto”.

Jesse y Joy
Jesse y Joy

Jesse & Joy, who recently performed successfully in Chile, at Movistar Arena, have just released their new single.

But it is not a single, It is a collaboration with Puerto Rican Luis Fonsi.

The song is called ‘Tanto’ and its video clip is now available on YouTube.

‘We wait SO MUCH for this moment and it’s finally here. With all the love for all of you, always giving you the best of us. May this subject shake you as much as we do. Available everywhere, enjoy it “Tanto”. The Mexican duet wrote to announce the premiere through his social networks.

Luis Fonsi, meanwhile, pointed out the following: What happiness is, The moment arrived that is SO MUCH expected. #TANTO is now available with @jesseyjoy. BOTH is like a blast of fresh air pal ‘heart’.

READ:  'The Nevers' is pure Joss Whedon: a remarkable Victorian superhero series for HBO more focused on characters than story

Check out this new Jesse & Joy video clip below!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here