My Hero Academia reveals total episodes in season 5

The franchise of My Hero Academia is a series of manga created by Kohei Horikoshi in 2014 and as of 2016 his first adaptation of anime by Studio BONES. After four successful seasons, the show confirmed a fifth season renewal with a release date of March 30, 2021.

How many episodes does My Hero Academia season 5 have?

The official site of Boku no Hero Academia revealed that the fifth anime season will have a total of 25 episodes (approximately 143 minutes). In addition, its release on Blu-ray and DVD will run until January 2022 and will be volume 4 of the fifth edition. However, the date may change in the future.

Fans can look forward to a long season 5 for My Hero Academia, at the same time as the premiere of the third feature film in the franchise. Horikoshi continues to update new manga chapters in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump and recently the final arc of the series was released.

My Hero Academia Season 5: Poster (Image – BONES)

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission release date?

Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki are the central characters in the movie 3 My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. The story is completely original and its release date in Japan is the August 6, 2021.

The shonen franchise shared a trailer for the third lag-length film and here it was revealed that Izuku was convicted of committing mass murder. Therefore, Deku junto con Bakugo y Shoto They must form a special team and discover the truth. These characters from the series received new hero costumes and represent “The Three Musketeers” from the anime.

Where to see the anime My Hero Academia?

The Truth News reminds you that you can watch My Hero Academia anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation. While the first movie “Two Heroes” is available on the platform of Netflix; with subtitles and dubbing options.

