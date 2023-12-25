Vivy Fluorite Eye’s Song Season 2: Will it Return?

The cover doesn’t tell the whole story. These were the terms used by viewers of the pilot episode of the anime “Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song” to describe the show. Despite the offbeat moniker and rudimentary commercial imagery, the animation has successfully drawn viewers into the AI universe.

The first season’s remarks speak for themselves; the topic was interesting, the philosophical ideas were well-presented, and the art and music were top-notch. However, what is known about the second season of Vivy Fluorite Eye’s Song?

Vivy Fluorite Eye’s Song Season 2 Renewal Status

From the very first episodes, Vivy’s captivated viewers, and as the plot progressed, it garnered a devoted fan base. Critics praised the film for its engaging plot, superb animation, and well-staged action scenes.

Incredibly enthusiastic fans from all around the world greeted the anime series with open arms. So, it was able to get an impressive 8.51 rating on MyAnimeList. Significantly, it ranks #109 overall.

Additionally, the anime is rated #531 in popularity on the same site and has over 310K members in its MAL group. The sales of its CDs were also a smashing success. All things considered, these ratings solidify Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song as a classic series that justly merits a second season.

Vivy Fluorite Eye’s Song Season 2: Why it was not renewed?

Released in the spring of 2021, Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song is an anime. Two years have gone by, and the show still hasn’t confirmed a second season. Still, the creators gave Mipon some insight into why WIT Studio hasn’t announced a second season in an interview.

In an interview with Mipon, the developers of Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song announced that there are no plans for a second season. From the beginning, the intention was for the anime to just need one cour to finish. So, they don’t think the narrative could be maintained as creators.

They claim that the story’s loose ends have been resolved. Consequently, the first season could suffer as a result of a second season.

Nagatsuki has said that he has no intention of rushing a second season into production, but he would be open to creating an OVA episode or voice drama CD if fans expressed a strong enough desire for extra material related to the anime.

Vivy Fluorite Eye’s Song Storyline

Humans learned through their many AI experiments that the technology could only be useful if given a singular goal to strive toward. “Make people happy with [her] songs” was the stated goal of the first self-governing artificial intelligence (Diva), a singer.

But Diva’s plans to perform on the NiaLand main stage are derailed when Matsumoto, an artificial intelligence from a hundred years in the future, shows up. He informs her of a world where AI has chosen to wipe humans off the face of the earth and wants to work with her to stop it.

Vivy Fluorite Eye’s Song Cast

Where to watch Vivy Fluorite Eye’s Song?

Funimation and other over-the-top services have the whole series. Netflix is a great place to view the first season of Vivy Fluorite Eye’s Song since it is widely available.