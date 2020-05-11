Entertainment

Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Find out all the details about the upcoming

May 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
The best animation series Violet Evergarden is a story of female ex-soldier. It won an award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2019. The Japanese novel was written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase.

The whole story revolves around Violet. Her father Major Gilbert takes care of her. Later, Violet grows to be a soldier. At the start of the series, she left her job of an automated memory doll and got another job in a writer’s agency. The doll helps people to express their emotions and feelings. Then, on this job, she gets on a mission to make letters that connect with more and more people. The rumors are, the story will continue from the end of the story. Or, some also says that there will be a whole new script for the story. But, there is no official announcement for the storyline of season 2.

The story ended on the scene where Violet’s father died and left her alone on her own. But, before dying he revealed something very important to her daughter. So, the twists and turns of the movie will start from here. So, make the guesses from here that how the story will go on.

Release of the Season 2:

There is the assurance of the release of season 2. But, there is no official announcement of the season that when it will hit the screens. But according to most of the rumors, it will hit our screens sometime in mid-2020 or late 2020

Violet Evergarden Cast:

In season 1, the cast was Yui Ishikawa, Claudia Hodgins, and Gillbert Bougainvellia. And, the cast for season 2 would be the same. But, we can also see some new characters also.

