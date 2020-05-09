Violet Evergarden Season 2 release date on Netflix

Share it:

Know more about the Violet’s Destiny in Violet Evergarden Season 2

A Japanese Light Novel Web series Violet Evergarden is likely to release Season 2. Here we are going to tell you to release dates, casting details, production details of Violet Evergarden Season 2. People who love this show they have one question about Violet, it will resolve in the following season.

About Violet Evergarden Series

Violet Evergarden originally adapted from the Japanese web novel. Originally it is written by Kana Akatsuki and the illustration work of Violet Evergarden has been done by Akiko Takase. This novel received the best animation Award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2019. Production of season 2 is working; right now fieldwork on Violet Evergarden is stopped because of Corora virus break.

The Movie of Violet Evergarden is also available. It is also adapted from the Web Novel. The trailer of Violet Evergarden movie is available on YouTube. In 2018, the first season of Violet Evergarden was released between January to April month. Season one of Violet Evergarden released with 13 episodes and it is released on Netflix.

The Plot of Violet Evergarden Season 2

The Story of Violet Evergarden is knitting around the Former Solder. He tries to decode the message that told her guardian Gilbert. Gilbert’s brother has found Auto Memory Doll, her name is Violet. Gilbert and his family are treating Violet as a human child in his house.

The First experiment of Auto Memory Doll has been done by Dr. Orland. Then he employs the more Auto Memory Doll in his house. Later, these dolls are helping out her wife to writing a Novel. By the time people are getting news about the Auto Memory Doll and then they are buying these dolls too.

In Season 2, Violet, Gilbert, Baudelaire, and Claudia Hodgins are return to his traditional character. Violet Evergarden has been directed by eight different directors.

