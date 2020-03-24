         Vin Diesel says that Spielberg considers an attack for the cinema that the actor has not returned to direct

Share it:

Vin Diesel is known for leading the 'Fast and Furious' saga and action titles like 'xXx' or 'Bloodshot'. However, the 52-year-old American actor has also worked behind the scenes; debuted as director with the short 'Multifacial' (1995) and made the feature film 'Strays' (1997), which he also wrote and starred in.

Since then he has not returned to make a feature film and, apparently, it is something that Diesel regrets. During a recent interview, the interpreter tells that one of the greatest filmmakers in history, Steven Spielberg, has encouraged him to return to the address:

"I saw him recently and he said, 'When I wrote that role for you in' Saving Private Ryan, 'he was obviously employing the actor, but secretly he was also betting on the director in you, and you haven't directed enough. It's a crime against cinema and you should go back to the director's chair. 'I haven't directed enough. "

Vin Diesel recalls that 'Strays' performed at the Sundance Film Festival, where he befriended Jon Favreau, another actor and director who was also an aspiring filmmaker at the time. "It's a lot of fun because we were both students at Sundance as filmmakers, and he goes out to do 'The Lion King', 'Iron Man' and all those great movies. It is fascinating. So I think: Steven is rightDiesel declares.

Will we ever see his version of Hannibal?

The truth is that Vin Diesel has been talking for a long time, more than a decade, about a project that he would love to bring to the big screen: the story of the Carthaginian general Hannibal Barca.

"I haven't done it yet. As grateful as I am for the successes, there are times when I say: God, you promised the universe, very specifically, the trilogy about Aníbal Barca, and you have not delivered it yet. You have spread it all over the world"says the star. At the moment, in the absence of listening to Spielberg, Diesel continues to expand his career as an interpreter and we will see him again as Dom Toretto in 'Fast and Furious 9' in April 2021.