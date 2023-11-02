Vikings Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Michael Hirst-created historical action series Vikings was one of the most popular and critically acclaimed programs of the 2010s, right up there with Game of Thrones. Despite its enormous popularity, the producers have opted to end the series, leaving fans to speculate over whether or not the Vikings would return for a seventh season.

The creative team behind Vikings ultimately determined that a seventh season wasn’t necessary since they didn’t want to wear out their audience’s patience. Here’s all you require to know about the sequel series Vikings: Valhalla, which has already aired many seasons and has more on the way.

Vikings Season 7 Renewal Status

Season 6 of ‘Vikings’ will be the final one. The series technically ended on December 30, 2020, when the second half of the sixth season was made available in its entirety on Prime Video in Ireland. From January 1 to March 3, 2021, it aired on History Channel in Canada. There were a total of 89 episodes broadcast over the course of more than seven years. Long before its debut, Season 6 was advertised as the series finale with the tagline “The saga comes to an end” in the official trailer.

Vikings Season 7 Release Date

Fans of the show Vikings were anticipating an official renewal announcement a few months after the season six premiere. But nothing of that such transpired, and the creators reaffirmed that the sixth season would be the final season of the Vikings television series. After Ragnar was killed, the Vikings’ saga became dull and uninteresting. As a consequence, the channel opted not to continue with the narrative and try something new since fewer people were watching. There were parts of the plot that seemed to drag on for no good reason.

Vikings Story

The stories of the Norsemen of medieval Scandinavia served as inspiration for the show. It mostly recounts the deeds of the famous Viking leader Ragnar Lothbrok and his crew, family, and successors, as particularly put forth in Ragnars saga Lobrókar and Ragnarssona áttr, both written in the 13th century and in Saxo Grammaticus’ Gesta Danorum, written in the 12th century.

The Norse oral tradition was the basis for the legendary sagas, which were written down two hundred to four hundred years after the events they recounted. The second episode draws heavily on historical materials of the time, including accounts of the Viking attack on Lindisfarne and the 10th-century narrative of the Varangians written by Ahmad ibn Fadlan. The series starts off with the Lindisfarne attack of 793, which is considered the beginning of the Viking Age.

Vikings Cast

Travis Fimmel as Ragnar Lothbrok

Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha

Clive Standen as Rollo

Jessalyn Gilsig as Siggy

Gustaf Skarsgård as Floki

Gabriel Byrne as Earl Haraldson

George Blagden as Athelstan

Donal Logue as Horik of Denmark

Alyssa Sutherland as Aslaug

Linus Roache as Ecbert of Wessex

Alexander Ludwig as Bjorn Ironside

Ben Robson as Kalf

Kevin Durand as Harbard

Lothaire Bluteau as Charles of West Francia

John Kavanagh as The Seer

Peter Franzén as Harald Finehair

Jasper Pääkkönen as Halfdan the Black

Alex Høgh Andersen as Ivar the Boneless

Marco Ilsø as Hvitserk

David Lindström as Sigurd Snake-in-the-Eye

Jordan Patrick Smith as Ubbe

Moe Dunford as Aethelwulf

Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Bishop Heahmund

Danila Kozlovsky as Oleg the Prophet

Eric Johnson as Erik

Georgia Hirst as Torvi

Ragga Ragnars as Gunnhild

Ray Stevenson as Othere

Vikings Season 6 Ending

Scenes of Ingrid’s (Lucy Martin) steady rule in Kattegat are spliced with the conclusion in Wessex in the episode and the series’ concluding minutes. Ingrid looks to have consolidated her power in Norway now that Erik (Eric Johnson) and Harald are out of the way. When she hears of the deaths of Ivar and Harald and Hvitserk’s conversion, she takes the opportunity to eulogize the great Viking warriors.

Ubbe and Floki, wrapped in Native American blankets, stare out to sea in the film’s last shot. It took courage to finish such a vicious show on a touching moment of friendship between two men who had abandoned the Viking way, but the decision paid off beautifully, giving the audience a much-needed breath of fresh air after six seasons of nonstop bloodshed.

Vikings Season 7 Plot

The producers have confirmed that the upcoming sixth season of Vikings will be the final season of the show. But there is set to be a further season of Vikings: Valhalla and that will be the extension of its previous season. The channel chose to ignore Ragnar’s many sons in favor of a more powerful and bloody era in Norse history.

Vikings Rating

If you’re wondering about the show’s quality but have never watched it, I can say with confidence that it’s really rather excellent. The program has received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, earning an 8.5/10 on IMDb and 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, yes, I will be tuning into this series. If you’re on the fence about going, read what others thought about it afterward.

Vikings Age Rating

According to its TV-MA rating, Vikings is intended for an adult audience and may be inappropriate for anyone under the age of 17. Any or all of the following may be included in this program: strong language, sexual content, or graphic violence.

Where to watch Vikings?

Vikings episodes are now available on Prime Video and Hulu. Google Play, Amazon, and iTunes all provide rental and purchase options for watching Vikings online.

Vikings Season 7 Trailer

Since the network has already chosen not to air Season 7, no promotional materials will be made available for Vikings Season 7.

Conclusion

The amazing tapestry that is ‘Vikings’ is held together by every individual thread. Now that we’ve reached this point of reckoning, it’s important to remember that the world of Norse mythology is far more expansive than the events of Ragnar’s saga. Despite Season 6’s conclusion, a new day has come with ‘Vikings: Valhalla.’ While we anticipate whatever comes next, let us reflect on the past and be grateful for the tales that echo through Valhalla even now.