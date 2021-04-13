My Hero Academia: Midoriya managed to change Muscular, but for the worse

Following the mad battle with the Supernatural Liberation Front headed by Tomura Shigaraki, the society of heroes has changed forever and after a time jump of a few days, the situation seems not to have changed. Indeed, the decline of the Pro Heroes of My Hero Academia it is more and more evident.

The terrifying clash with the villains led Izuku Midoriya to make a drastic decision: drop out of Yuei High School and his classmates. Now aware that he is the target of Shigaraki and All For One, Deku has turned away from his friends to protect them from any new attacks.

Following this event, and a time skip, we find a Deku clearly changed, more sure of himself and his powers. Immediately, using the Danger Sense, a sort of Spider Sense inherited from the Fourth Owner of One For All, the young hero sets out on the hunt for a villain who is sowing panic in the city. A dangerous criminal who has already faced and defeated once, Muscular.

Apparently, Muscular hasn’t forgotten theirs either first meetingindeed, during his imprisonment he continually thought about the day when he would meet him again. “Midoriya. I missed you, little one. All these pathetic idiots are not up to par. Is not enough“.

However, the insane villain doesn’t seem to want revenge. On the contrary, he thanks Deku for being able to change his mentality. “I’m not looking for revenge or anything that dramatic. That time you taught me a new meaning for the word fun and it was the point of no return. “

But Deku seems to be absolutely not awed by these words. Here is its true power in chapter 308 of My Hero Academia. Midoriya has mastered a new skill, that’s how much he has improved in My Hero Academia.