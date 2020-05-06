Share it:

Vikings Season 7: Release Date, Cast & Everything You Should Know

Overview

A series that originally started to be showcased on history channel almost 17 years back is now ready to launch its 7th season. Though it gets surprising for many because season six has not even ended after it’s such a huge fan following in the last seasons, this season is expected to be a surprise for everyone. This British historical drama is based on Ragnar Lothbrok, a mythological hero. The story is based on how he became a king of Scan Dina via. This season is said to be the last and concluding season of the series. The trailer has not yet been aired by the production house. The sources also say that Ragnar Lothbrok will die at the end.

The cast of Vikings season -7

The sources expect the cast to remain the same as that of Vikings season 6

Travis Fimmel as Ragnar Lothbrok, Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen, Jessalyn Gilsig. Other actors included are expected to be Gabriel Byrne, George Blagden, Donal Logue, Been Robson, John Kavanagh. After getting a fabulous response, the production house does not seem to be in a mood to change the cast. We are still waiting for the official announcement to be made regarding the cast.

Release date

There is no official announcement yet about the release date but according to reliable sources, the most expected time for it to get released is in the fall of 2021. Though things will be confirmed after the end of Vikings season 6, second part. The fans are eagerly waiting for season -7 because of the fact that it is going to be the conclusion of their favorite series. But let’s wait for an official announcement. So let’s keep our fingers crossed and wait for the nail-biting ending season.

