Summer Time Render Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Some anime fans could wish that Disney+ USA would release a second season of Summer Time Rendering, but it appears unlikely that this will ever happen. Instead, we think that the spin-off Summer Time Rendering 2026: The Room in which Dreams of Murder could be turned into a short movie or OVA (Summertime Render 2026: Mizen Jiko Bakken).

Summer Time Rendering Season 2 is indeed not likely to happen because the manga series by Yasuki Tanaka, who made the first season, is over. The Summer Time Rendering graphic novel was published online in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump from 2017 to February 2021. The last chapter, Chapter 139, was published as part of Volume 13.

Season 1 of Summertime Render had 25 episodes throughout two courses. You might ask, “What is a “cour”?” For people who don’t know the lingo, a “court” is a 3 block of TV shows that are usually made up of ten to thirteen episodes and follow the seasons.

Episode 13, which came out on July 7, 2022, was the first episode of Summertime Render Part 2. If nothing goes wrong, Summertime Render Episode 25, the last episode of the first season, will come out on September 30, 2022.

Summer Time Rendering Episode 13 is based on manga Chapters 64 through 68. As long as the pace of the adaptation stays the same, the very first season should be able to cover the main story up to Chapter 139.

Because of this, I don’t think there will be a Summertime Render Season 2 unless the original author writes a longer direct sequel in addition to a Summertime Render spin-off. The good news is that the spin-off is, in a way, a sequel that shows what happens to a few of the characters in the future.

When you find out that your friend didn’t die in an accident but was killed, things start to make sense. Welcome to SummerTime Render. SummerTime Render is an anime mystery thriller based on Yasuki Tanaka’s manga. It was made by OLM studios. The story takes place in Shinpei Ajiro’s mind when he is in high school and goes back to his small island hometown for the very first time in over two years after his childhood crush, Ushio Kofune, dies.

Summer Time Render Season 2 Release Date

Fans of Summer Time, the original show that Summer Time Render is based on, are looking forward to Season 2. The first season of the show was a big hit, and fans hope that Season 2 is just as good. The show is set to come back in 2023, and fans already are counting down the days.

Summer Time Render Season 2 Cast

If a second season of Summer Time Render ever gets made, the main characters would play the same roles again. Even though we don’t know for sure, Summer Time Render season 2 will likely have the following cast and characters.

Shinpei Ajiro’s voice is done by Natsuki Hanae, Ushio Kofune’s voice is done by Anna Nagase, and Mio Kofune’s voice is done by Saho Shirasu. S Hishigata’s voice is done by Kensho Ono, Hizuru Minakata’s voice is done by Yoko Hikes, Tokiko Hishigata’s voice is done

Summer Time Render Season 2 Trailer

Summer Time Render Season 2 Plot

Shinpei Ajiro did grow up with Kofun Ushio and Mio, who lived next door after his parents died. Shinpei had been an adult who lived in Tokyo once he heard that Ushio would have drowned and died. He goes back to the village on the island, however, when he has seen that Ushio's body has scores across it, he begins to worry that someone might have choked her.

Shinpei, who is currently bothered by her ghost and helped by Mio, tries to learn what happened to Ushio, possibly to protect this same villager from the mysterious and dangerous mystery.

Shinpei goes to his small hometown of Wakayama City in Hiroshima after hearing about Ushio's death. There, he meets up with the family of his childhood friend. The funeral goes with no hitch, but it strange is going on below the surface of the island.

The anime series is made by OLM, but they haven’t said anything new about Season 2 of Summer Time Rendering. But it’s too early to tell what will happen next in the series. Fans all over the world have had great things to say about the supernatural anime series. Also, the studio hasn’t stopped making the anime series yet. So we can expect that OLM will soon tell us what will happen with Season 2 of Summer Time Rendering.

Since his parents died, Shinpei Ajiro has already been living with Kofunes and their two daughters. He goes to Tokyo to continue his studies, but he comes back when Ushio drowns while trying to save a little girl. During the funeral, he finds out that there were bruises around Ushio’s neck. This makes him wonder what killed her.

He isn’t sure that Ushio’s death was caused by murder, so he tries to go back in time to find clues. However, strange things keep happening to him as he goes. People disappearing and other strange things make Mio think of the folktale “Shadows,” in which it is said that meeting one’s Shadow tells them they are going to die soon.