The second season of the British police drama Vigil. Tom Edge conceived the series and has written episodes for it as well as the 2019 biopic Judy and The Crown. Other writers who have contributed to the series include Ed Macdonald (The End of the F***ing World) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders). World Productions is the name under which this series is made. BBC One broadcast all six episodes of the program in August of 2021. Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph, and Martin Compston all make appearances. Much of the action occurs on a fictitious Royal Navy ballistic missile submarine based in Scotland.

Season one premiered on TV on August 29, 2021. Fans of Vigil are eager to learn more about the impending second season. We can appreciate your eagerness, therefore here you can find all the information you need about Season 2 of Vigil.

Where to watch the Vigil Season 2?

In the United Kingdom, BBC One will air the debut of Vigil Season 2 at 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 10th. View the whole schedule of episode releases below. Watching any of the episodes on BBC iPlayer in the UK will cost you nothing. Want to watch it even if you’re not in the UK? From any location, you may access Vigil Season 2 using a virtual private network (VPN).

What is the storyline of Vigil?

The police confronted the Navy and British security services when a Scottish fishing vessel mysteriously vanished and a crew member was murdered aboard a Trident nuclear submarine. DCI Amy Silva oversees an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that might compromise the United Kingdom’s nuclear deterrence.

Vigil Season 2 Cast and characters

Suranne Jones as Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva

Rose Leslie as Detective Sergeant Kirsten Longacre

Shaun Evans as Warrant Officer Class One Elliot Glover, the coxswain of HMS Vigil

Martin Compston as Chief Petty Officer Craig Burke, a sonar mapping expert on HMS Vigil

Paterson Joseph as Commander Neil Newsome, the Captain of HMS Vigil

Adam James as Lieutenant Commander Mark Prentice, the Executive Officer of HMS Vigil

Gary Lewis as Detective Superintendent Colin Robertson

Lauren Lyle as Jade Antoniak, a peace activist

Therese Bradley as Laura Michaels, an MI5 officer

Parth Thakerar as Jay Kohli, an MI5 officer

Lolita Chakrabarti as Lieutenant Commander Erin Branning, Shaw’s aide

Dan Li as Lieutenant Commander Hennessy, the Weapons Engineer Officer on HMS Vigil

Lorne MacFadyen as Chief Petty Officer Matthew Doward, a sonar mapping expert transferred from HMS Virtue

Connor Swindells as Lieutenant Simon Hadlow, an engineering officer on HMS Vigil

Lois Chimimba as Chief Petty Officer Tara Kierly, a sonar mapping expert of HMS Vigil

Daniel Portman as Chief Petty Officer Gary Walsh, an engineer on HMS Vigil

Anjli Mohindra as Surgeon Lieutenant Tiffany Docherty, the medical officer on HMS Vigil

Anita Vettesse as Petty Officer Jackie Hamilton, chef on HMS Vigil

Stephen Dillane as Rear Admiral Shaw, Head of the Royal Navy Submarine Service

Orla Russell as Poppy, the daughter of Silva’s boyfriend

Reuben Joseph as DS Porter

Cal MacAninch as Ben Oakley, peace activist

Vigil Season 2 Plot

The first season established that the show centers on the Vigil team. It involves the tainted nuclear submarine, and we watched Amy and her coworkers trying to figure out what caused the unexpected deaths of the crew members. Their mission was to determine what led to the sudden deaths of the crew members aboard the submarine. With such a stellar ensemble, the show’s visuals are sure to wow. There were six episodes total, and the series’ conclusion left viewers on a tense note. Amy was seen to be stuck within a torpedo tube that was rapidly filling with water. Moreover, it turns out that Matthew Doward was the betrayer all along.

Tom Edge, the show’s creator, has confirmed that a film adaptation is in the works. “We have probably told as many of the stories as we would wish to tell on a submarine,” he claimed to RadioTimes.com last year. Some of the personalities we’ve created have the vibe of someone you’d want to spend time with. Therefore, if there is a desire to do it on the part of everyone else, I would be willing to participate. The drama should improve in the second season. Series tend to begin at the end. No formal word has been given on what could happen in the future.

Vigil Season 2 Release Date

When season 2 of Vigil premieres on BBC One on Sunday, December 10 at 9 p.m., viewers will be able to catch it. The second episode will follow on Monday, December 11th, at 9 o’clock. Next, on Tuesday night, the third.

Vigil Season 2 Trailer

The BBC has posted the first teaser for the next episode, showing DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre getting entangled in the realm of drone warfare while pursuing a murderer. While taking on a fresh investigation in which everyone is a suspect, Silva tells her colleagues, “We need to visit the base,” in the minute-long footage. Longacre is also a suspect.

Below, you may see the whole trailer:

Vigil Season 2 Episodes

Six episodes make up Vigil’s second season. The six-episode first season was first broadcast from August 29, 2021, to September 26, 2021. Season 2 began airing on December 10, 2023, and it will conclude on December 19, 2023.

Vigil Season Rating

The reviews for the first season of Vigil were overwhelmingly positive. The narrative, storyline, and characters were all appreciated. The show has a high rating of 7.4/10 on IMDB and an average audience score of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. The release date of the film on Netflix is slated for the year 2022.