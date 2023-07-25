Wakefield Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

Popularity for the TV show Wakefield skyrocketed after the premiere of its first season. Fans have been waiting patiently for Season 2 of Wakefield ever since the first season ended. Australian television dramas and comedies have a significant psychological and emotional impact on viewers. The outcome is unprecedented excitement for the show’s forthcoming surprises and rumors.

Wakefield Season 2 Renewal Status

Australians can tune in to watch Wakefield on television. After Season 1 debuted, the show quickly attracted a sizable fan base. Wakefield’s second season has a lot of fans waiting for information on when it will be available. Unfortunately, ABC has not yet announced whether or not the show will return for a second season. Despite much speculation, no official word has been made on the show’s future.

Wakefield Season 2 Release Date

Wakefield Season 2 has not yet been announced by the network. There has been no announcement from the BBC network about the fate of the Australian program. Therefore, the premiere date for the show in Australia is still up for discussion. Fans of Wakefield who are hoping for a second season will have to be patient and wait for any good news.

Wakefield Storyline

In terms of plot, Wakefield is quite intriguing. The Blue Mountains of New South Wales serve as the backdrop for a psychiatric hospital in this drama series. The characters in the show are all affiliated with the hospital in some way, especially Nik Katira. Nik is psychically talented, which can be both a blessing and a curse.

But when a song won’t leave his brain, long-buried secrets about his family and his past begin to emerge. Nik must learn to distinguish between reality and crazy as his mind begins to unravel.

Wakefield Cast and characters

Rudi Dharmalingam as Nikhil “Nik” Katira, a warm empathetic nurse at Wakefield Psychiatric Hospital

Kershawn Theodore as 12-year-old Nik

Nirish Bhat Surambadka as young Nik

Geraldine Hakewill as Dr. Kareena Wells, the leading doctor of the ward, Nik’s former fiancée, and wife of David

Mandy McElhinney as Linda, acting Nursing Unit Manager

Felicity Ward as Collette, a Wakefield nurse, friend of Nik, with a penchant for new age and self-development techniques

Sam Simmons as Pete Seaman, a Wakefield nurse

Pacharo Mzembe as Dr Rohan Achebe, a gaming-addicted doctor at Wakefield

Dan Wyllie as James Matos, a businessman who continues to negotiate a property deal while a patient

Shapoor Batliwalla as Rashaal Katira, Nikhil and Renuka’s father

Nadie Kammallaweera as Jeshna Katira, Nikhil and Renuka’s mother and Rashaal’s ex-wife

Monica Kumar as Renuka, Nikhil’s soon-to-be-married sister

Harriet Dyer as Genevieve, patient with bipolar disorder, wife of Raff

Ryan Corr as Raff, Genevieve’s husband

Harry Greenwood as Trevor, a patient whose psychosis has been exacerbated by taking crystal meth; singer/songwriter

Bessie Holland as Tessa Knight, a milliner staying at Wakefield for her self-harm

Kim Gyngell as Zelco, a professional musician staying at Wakefield

Richie Miller as Omar, a Wakefield patient in a vegetative state, fiancé of Tamara

Henry Nixon as David, Kareena’s husband

Colin Friels as Baz Madden, patient, a poet with anger issues

Megan Smart as Ivy, a young mother to her two-month-old daughter Saskia staying at Wakefield due to her post-natal depression

Ursula Yovich as Maria, a mediator who negotiates with Petrov, Linda, and Collette to settle damages

Guy Simon as Colin/Mr Invisible, a patient who believes himself to be invisible

Miritana Hughes as Seffa, a patient who believes he is a prophet of god

Victoria Haralabidou as Cath

Wayne Blair as Vince, a cockroach exterminator

Heather Mitchell as Belle, Tessa’s mother

Jonathan Chan as Sun

Matt Nable as Michael Fitzpatrick

Nicholas Brown as Kiran

Skanda Jammalamadaka as Dilshan

Caroline Brazier as Leyla Matos

Anthony Brandon Wong as James’ business partner

Veena Sudarshan as Geetha

Stephen Hunter as Stephan

Alex Menglet as Petrov

Wakefield Season 2 Plot

Kristen Dunphy, the show’s creator, has said nothing about Wakefield Season 2. The likelihood of renewal for the show is low. The conclusion of the first season does provide us with some clues, though. In the hospital, Nik is greeted by Kareena, who tries to reassure him.

What happened to Nik’s younger sibling is no longer a mystery to him. Nik’s outlook and emotions would shift as a result of this. If the show gets revived for a new season, we could see a shocking reveal. However, the specifics of Wakefield Season 2 will not be revealed to viewers until the show returns.

Wakefield Season 2 Trailer

Since no release date for Season 2 of Wakefield has been announced, there is currently no promotional material for the show. Likewise, audiences shouldn’t be holding their breath for a trailer right now. A release date for the Season 2 trailer will be announced at a later time.

Wakefield Season 1 Rating

After the premiere of Season 1, interest in Wakefield exploded. The show has been well-received by both fans and critics.IMDb gives Wakefield a 7.6 out of 10, but Common Sense Media gives it a 3 out of 5, and Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 91%.

Where to watch Wakefield?

If Wakefield keeps pushing, ABC will air it. In addition, the series will be available on the aforementioned streaming service.

Is Wakefield worth watching?

If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers, Wakefield is a must-see. The plot is really intriguing, with several surprising turns. The rest of the cast did a great job as well. If you’re in the mood for a fast-paced, exciting film, give Wakefield a try.