Video games and addiction: man disappears for 45 days, he was playing Fortnite and COD

The Scottish editorial team of DailyReport reports a borderline case of video game addiction. A man, of Bulgarian nationality and residing in Japan, has in fact disappeared for 45 days and was found in a hotel room in Tokyo in precarious conditions: he was playing Fortnite and Call of Duty.

Immersed in the virtual universes of the two blockbuster shooters, man had completely estranged himself from the rest of the world to the point of making lose their tracks to friends, work colleagues and family members.

According to the reconstruction of the events provided to us by DailyReport journalists, the man had been fighting addiction to video games for several years and, also for this reason, he decided to move to Tokyo taking advantage of a job opportunity. Once tracked down in a hotel room, the compulsive player of Fortnite and COD he was thus entrusted to the care of his father and, in the six weeks later, of a Scottish center specialized in the treatment of this kind of ailments.

Tony Marini, the hospital consultant accompanied his father on the trip to Tokyo to recover his son, explains that the scene he had to witness once the hotel room door was opened after 45 days of self-imprisonment it was "extremely disturbing", with the man who had stopped using the bathroom and he used plastic bottles not to leave the game.

In light of this case, Marini urged the Scottish National Health Service to immediately open anspecialized unit in the treatment and psychophysical recovery of people addicted to Fortnite and video games in general.