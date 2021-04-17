7 free games for this weekend: Resident Evil Village, Days Gone and more

Without plans for the weekend? Do you want to play some games without spending money and you don’t really know what you can do? We do the work for you and choose 7 free games available this weekend at no cost on various platforms, so you can enjoy them.
The free games for this weekend that we recommend
In addition to taking advantage of subscription services such as PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass, we bring you some interesting news and free games that we will be able to enjoy at no cost during this weekend. Several platforms and a very varied cast, so you have to choose from.
- Resident Evil Village (PS4, PS5). As we have mentioned, on April 18 we will be able to enjoy a new free demo on PS4 and PS5 of the next installment of the Capcom franchise. Here you have all the information, because it will also reach other platforms.
- Dark Void (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S). If you are a subscriber to Xbox Games With Gold (or Game Pass and its variants) you can enjoy the classic Dark Void completely free, a fun third-person action game.
- Days Gone (PS4, PS5). If you have a subscription to the PS Plus service, be careful, because Days Gone is part of the latest monthly free titles. One of the Sony exclusives that will soon make the leap to PC, but without cost is an essential.
- Deponia: The Complete Journey (PC). We chose one, but together with Deponia you can also download The Pillars of the Earth and The First Tree for free for a limited time through the Epic Games Store. Enjoy these interesting free games on PC.
- PIKUNIKU (Stadia). For this weekend, if you are Stadia users and subscribed to its Pro version, we recommend that you enjoy PIKUNIKU at no additional cost. A superb puzzle and adventure game, don’t be fooled by its appearance.
- Black Desert Online (PC). As part of Amazon’s Prime Gaming promotions, we will be able to enjoy Black Desert Online completely free. A very worked MMO in which there are already millions of players.
- Oddworld Soulstorm (PS5). Finally, one of the exclusive PS5 news that comes directly to PS Plus, Oddworld Soulstorm. If you are subscribers, you can play for free on the return of one of the most legendary franchises of the company.