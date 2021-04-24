‘Halston’: Netflix reveals first images and release date of Ryan Murphy miniseries starring Ewan McGregor

Netflix has announced the release date of ‘Halston’, the new miniseries created by Ryan Murphy and his regular associates. On May 14, its five episodes will land on the platform and we can already see from the first images of Ewan McGregor like the famous designer.

In their desire to portray various characters and real events from the world of glamor, Murphy and Brennan address the biopic of a man who made himself a mark and built a fashion empire by defining the aesthetics of the 70s and 80s. The series chronicles the rise and battle for control of his own designer name.

The main cast consists of Ewan McGregor as Halston, Bill Pullman like David Mahoney, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, David Pittu like Joe Eula, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minelli, Kelly Bishop like Eleanor Lambert, Gian Franco Rodriguez like Victor Hugo, Rory Culkin like Joel Schumacher, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin and Vera Farmiga like Adele.

They act under the orders of Daniel Minahan |, who will direct the series from the script of Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Sharr White, Ted Malawer, Tim Pinckney and Kristina Woo. As always, no matter how good each of his series looks, we will have to wait a bit to see if we are dealing with the good “Murphy” or the mediocre one. On May 14 we will leave doubts.